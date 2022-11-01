Ex-Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr. makes NBA debut with Raptors: Here’s how he did

Former Rutgers star forward Ron Harper Jr. made his NBA debut on Monday night, playing in the final three minutes and nine seconds of the Toronto Raptors’ 139-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Scotiabank Arena.

The rookie missed his only shot, a 3-pointer with 12 seconds remaining, to log his only stat of the night. More memorably, Harper became the 14th former Scarlet Knight to enter an NBA game in league history.

He is the second Scarlet Knight under current head Coach Steve Pikiell to play at least one game in the NBA; forward Eugene Omoruyi has played in eight games across the past two seasons for the Dallas Mavericks and Oklahoma City Thunder after going undrafted in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Harper was not selected in the 2022 NBA Draft, but he signed a two-way deal with the Raptors shortly after the event concluded. He subsequently participated in the Summer League, averaging 9.2 points, five rebounds and 24.1 minutes across five games, all of which he started.

Harper played in three preseason games for the Raptors, scoring two points on 1-of-4 shooting, corralling three rebounds, dishing an assist and committing four fouls in 15 minutes combined against the Utah Jazz, the Houston Rockets and the Chicago Bulls, where his father won three of his five NBA championships.

Harper made the final 15-man roster for the Raptors ahead of the 2022-23 season and was on the bench for their first seven games of the regular season. After six consecutive DNP-CD’s, he received the first of what he hopes are many NBA minutes on Monday.

