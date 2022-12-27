Ex-ref in ‘no doubt’ about Bowen controversy after new footage

Keith Hackett has insisted Michael Oliver was “spot-on” to award West Ham a penalty for a contentious challenge on Jarrod Bowen.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insiderthe ex-Fifa and Premier League referee credited the 26-year-old forward for trying to stay on his feet despite the contact.

As seen on BBC’s Match of the Day (4:10, 26 December), Oliver awarded West Ham a first-half spot-kick with William Saliba adjudged to have fouled Bowen – who was bearing down on goal.

The England international was initially able to withstand the contact from Saliba but eventually hit the floor as he attempted a shot on goal – prompting an angry reaction from fans in the ground and on social media.

Said Benrahma stepped up to dispatch the penalty but league leaders Arsenal battled back to take all three points with a 3-1 win.

The Gunners are now nine points clear of second-place Man City – while West Ham remain just a point above the relegation zone.

Hackett told Football Insider‘s Ewan Kingsbury: “I think this was a spot-on decision by the referee.

“Michael Oliver was in a perfect position, and he was firm with his decision.

“Bowen tried to stay on his feet, but he was fouled – there’s no doubt about it. Credit to him, and credit to the official for awarding it.”

Oliver awarded Arsenal a penalty for handball just minutes later, but eventually reversed his decision after an on-pitch review of the incident.

They took charge of three matches at the World Cup in Qatar.

