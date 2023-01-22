Ex-Phoenix Suns Forward Tim Thomas Could Begin Basketball Coaching Journey

Former Phoenix Suns’ forward Tim Thomas is being courted by Paramus Catholic High School to be their boy’s basketball coach, a source shared with Inside The Suns recently.

Thomas is Heavily respected for his AAU program, and he recently Hosted the Allen Iverson Classic, a Showtime Basketball produced Blackout Signature Series in his home state of New Jersey.

