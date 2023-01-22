Ex-Phoenix Suns Forward Tim Thomas Could Begin Basketball Coaching Journey

Former Phoenix Suns’ forward Tim Thomas is being courted by Paramus Catholic High School to be their boy’s basketball coach, a source shared with Inside The Suns recently.

Thomas is Heavily respected for his AAU program, and he recently Hosted the Allen Iverson Classic, a Showtime Basketball produced Blackout Signature Series in his home state of New Jersey.

Thomas had an interest in grassroots basketball for years. His ‘Tim Thomas Playaz’ is one of the best national travel team programs in the country with notables that include Kobe Bryant, Victor Cruz, JR. Smith, and Vince Carter. In 2019, Thomas Hosted a high school holiday tournament in East Orange New Jersey, and was a former director of basketball at Pioneer Academy in Wayne, New Jersey.

Thomas has spoken glowingly about being more active in the state of New Jersey, and told Bally Sports Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson that he and Brooklyn’ Nets point guard, Kyrie Irving were looking to create a grassroots opportunity in ‘The Garden’ state.

“We spoke about doing some upcoming things with New Jersey and Jersey basketball,” said Thomas.

The seventh pick in the 1997 NBA Draft, Thomas played for the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks, and Los Angeles Clippers. Prior to his NBA career he spent one season collegiately at Villanova.

Thomas retired from basketball in 2010 and he played for the Suns in 2006.