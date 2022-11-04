Ex-NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley speaks on Kyrie Irving controversy following five-game suspension

Former NFL wide receiver Cole Beasley has spoken out on social media about the Kyrie Irving controversy after the Brooklyn Nets announced Thursday that he would be suspended for five games, without pay, for tweeting a link to a movie that contained antisemitic rhetoric.

Beasley, who retired last month after just two weeks with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, responded to a tweet about Irving’s suspension, saying he “won’t miss this part of professional sports.”

“‘Be you’ they say. Yea alright…”

The former Buffalo Bills wideout Drew Headlines last season over his stance on the COVID-19 vaccine. According to reports at the time, Beasley, who was not vaccinated, was fined roughly $100,000 for violating the league’s safety protocols.

Social media users fired back at Beasley’s comments for seemingly defending Irving, but he responded in a series of tweets, Clarifying in one, “People should be able to say what they want.”

He added in a later tweet that he didn’t believe “him posting the documentary is worthy of a suspension.”

The Nets said Thursday that the decision to suspend Irving followed repeated failed opportunities by him to “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

“We were dismayed today, when given an opportunity in a media session, that Kyrie refused to unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs, nor acknowledge specific hateful material in the film. This was not the first time he had the opportunity — but failed — to clarify,” the statement read.

“Such failure to disavow antisemitism when given a clear opportunity to do so is deeply disturbing, is against the values ​​of our organization, and constitutes conduct detrimental to the team. Accordingly, we are of the view that he is currently unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets. We have decided that Kyrie will serve a suspension without pay until he satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct and the suspension period served is no less than five games.”

Irving apologized shortly afterwards.

“To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am Deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize. I initially reacted out of emotion to being unfairly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the Healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary,” he wrote.

“I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against Anti-semitism (sic) by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a Factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the Documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no Intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate. I am learning from this unfortunate event and hope we can find understanding between us all. I am no different than any other human being. I am a seeker of truth and knowledge, and I know who I am.”

