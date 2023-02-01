Ex-NFL star Arian Foster sarcastically explains how the ‘NFL is rigged’

The NFL Playoffs and fans’ complaints about the officiating fueled conspiracies online about the league being “rigged,” and it trended on social media through the most important parts of the season.

Arian Foster, a former star running back for the Houston Texans, sarcastically talked about the NFL being rigged in the latest Episode of the Barstool Sports podcast “Macrodosing.”

PFT Commenter, one of the hosts on the show, sarcastically told the audience that Foster told him a script would be dropped off at his locker before the start of the season.

“We were really dedicated to it. So, it was more so like that’s what practice was about – it was about practicing the script. This is what goes on, this is what we have to do … WWF, so it’s like we know what’s going to happen. You still gotta put on a show,” the four-time Pro Bowl running back.

He was then asked about “the script” he got when his career “fell off a cliff,” when he stopped believing in God.

“It was 2015. Oddly enough, the scriptwriters didn’t have anything to do with that, actually. It has more so to do with they needed a change of scenery in Houston,” Foster said deadpan. “It was time to go so. They wanted to get everybody out of Houston – that was the Ultimate goal.”

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey later joked he was “just following the script” when he allowed Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase to rack up 200 yards on him.

Foster played eight years in the NFL, seven of which for the Texans. He then played four games for the Miami Dolphins in 2016.

Foster was a prolific running back and one of the best stories to come out of the era. He signed with Houston as an undrafted free agent in 2008 and then in 2010 he led the league in rushing yards (1,616) and rushing touchdowns (16). He was an All-Pro that year and made his first Pro Bowl.

They joined Barstool Sports in 2021 and helped launch the “Macrodosing” podcast.