Ex-NFL player defends Justin Fields missing Mooney on wide open TD

Justin Fields missed a wide-open Darnell Mooney during the third quarter of the Bears’ loss to the New York Giants on Sunday, missing out on an easy six points.

An ex-NFL player defended Fields for missing out on the open receiver while understanding Mooney is a read-and-throw Fields has to make.

“I’ve seen people criticizing Fields on this play. I think he did force it to EQ and he did have Mooney open on the crossing route but he also has a 250 lb man in his face,” ex-NFL tight end and Analyst Clay Harbor said in a Tweet.

Fields has been under a lot of pressure — literally and metaphorically.

The Bears have allowed their second-year quarterback to be sacked 16 times this season. That’s good for the third-most times in the league behind Joe Burrow and Carson Wentz.

In addition to that, the Bears receiving corps has the lowest separation rate in the NFL. It’s rare Fields gets an open Mooney across the field. He has to take advantage of the opportunities, but the team has to give him the chance.

The offense has been a mess this season. Luckily, the Bears have been able to come away with two wins through four weeks of the season. They’ll have another chance to improve their offense on Sunday against the Vikings.

