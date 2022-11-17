Ex-NFL GM predicts if Giants will re-sign Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones

The New York Giants are feeling good right now.

They improved to 7-2 with a 24-16 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday behind quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley.

Jones completed 13 of 17 passes for 197 yards and a pair of touchdowns to post the highest passer rating (158.3) of his career and by any quarterback this season.

Barkley carried the ball 35 times for 152 yards and a touchdown.

The Giants declined to pick up their fifth-year option on the Jones, which means he is set to be a free agent in 2023. Barkley is also set to be a free agent, and NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that the Giants had contract talks with him during the bye-week.

So will the Giants hold on to these players next year? Former New York Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum made some predictions for ESPN. He says that the Giants “should absolutely” re-sign Barkley. He also believes that despite not exercising their fifth-year option on Jones, they will keep the quarterback.

Sunday, the Giants will host the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ

