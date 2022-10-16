Ex-NBA Veteran Nate Robinson announces he is battling kidney failure

Nate Robinson says he has been dealing with kidney failure for four years. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

Longtime NBA fan favorite Nate Robinson announced Saturday he is undergoing treatment for kidney failure after a four-year battle with the illness, via The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Robinson said he was going public with his diagnosis so he can be a voice for others dealing with the illness.

Robinson’s full statement:

I am currently undergoing treatment for Renal Kidney Failure and have been privately dealing with it for the last four years. I’m sharing this now because I want to be the voice for all those who are having trouble speaking about this illness, and come together for a greater cause – our health.

I was never a vocal leader on the court, I preferred to lead by example, but now it’s time for me to speak up and help all those affected by or dealing with Kidney Disease.

I am grateful for the care and support I’ve received and continue to receive during this process, and hope through this announcement that I can help others like me.

The 38-year-old Robinson played 11 seasons in the NBA for eight different franchises, beginning his career with the New York Knicks in 2005 after a standout career at Washington. Coming in at 5-foot-9, Robinson quickly became a popular player thanks to his penchant for scoring, high effort level and highlight dunks.

That Popularity reached a Peak when Robinson won the NBA Slam Dunk Contest three times, first in 2006 then back-to-back titles in 2009 and 2010.

Robinson last played in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2015-16 season, but continued his basketball career with stints with Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israel, the G League’s Delaware 87ers and Guaros de Lara in Venezuela. Off the court, he has released a book “Heart Over Height,” tried his hand at acting in “Uncle Drew” and made an ill-fated venture into boxing against Jake Paul.

Now, he’s fighting a new battle in his life.