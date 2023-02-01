Ex-NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire gets battery charge dropped

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire had a misdemeanor battery charge against him dismissed Tuesday.

Stoudemire was arrested in Florida in December after an alleged incident with his daughter. The former Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks great said in a statement he was “grateful” for the result after an investigation.

“A little over a month ago, my family’s world was turned upside down as I faced allegations that we all knew to be Untrue – which I instantly and publicly denied. Today, I’m Grateful that after a full investigation, all charges were dismissed Stoudemire said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

“Fortunately, my family and most importantly, my Incredible children are all doing well. My faith in the goodness we all possess has never wavered and has never been greater. My love for my family is without limits. I am appreciative of all the respect and support received from family, friends and colleagues. Now that this chapter is closed, I look forward to all the great moments ahead with my family.”

Stoudemire’s Attorneys said the charge was dropped after an investigation failed to prove the accusations.

“The court’s vindication of Mr. Stoudemire underscores who he is and always has been – a person of faith and integrity dedicated to his family and community,” Stoudemire’s attorney Alexander Fox added.

Stoudemire was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First-Team member. He played eight seasons with the Suns and Steve Nash before the Knicks made the splashy signing to bring him to New York before the start of the 2010-11 season.

He played for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat and went overseas to wrap up his playing career. He served as an Assistant Coach for the Brooklyn Nets before he left the team.