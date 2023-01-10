Ex-NBA player Jared Jeffries wins Prize on ‘The Price is Right’

Jared Jeffries was a first-round NBA draft pick who put together a solid 11-year career among multiple teams. On Monday, he could also call himself a Winner on “The Price is Right.”

The 2002 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year played the “One Away” game on the show and needed a red 7 to pop up in the slot for him to win a new car. All Jeffries needed to do was to form the correct price of the car in order to win the prize.

As host Drew Carey had the slide removed from the board, the correct price of the car came out and Jeffries was the winner. He ran around the stage as if he had hit a game-winning shot. The former NBA forward won a Toyota Corolla LE.

Hopefully, there’s enough room for the 6-foot-11 former Indiana Hoosiers standout.

Jeffries later wrote on Twitter it was a “lifelong dream.”

The 41-year-old Bloomington, Indiana, native was the No. 11 pick of the 2002 draft of the Washington Wizards. He played four seasons with the Wizards before joining the New York Knicks. He was later on the Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers.

He finished his playing career in 2013 with a 4.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game average.