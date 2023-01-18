Ex-NBA Player Jamal Crawford Humorously Demands Admission to Exclusive Club

For 20 years in the NBA, Jamal Crawford established his reputation as a walking bucket.

The Crafty guard averaged nearly 15 points per game over the course of two decades, earning three Sixth Man of the Year Awards in the process. He aged like fine wine, winning the last of his Sixth Man honors during his age-35 season and then averaging over 10 points per game at 37.

But when a tweet praising seasoned scorers made the rounds on Tuesday and curiously omitted his name, Crawford couldn’t help but speak up with a hilarious interjection.

Sports database StatMuse posted a graphic highlighting the players who logged the most games with at least 45 points at age 35 or older. Unsurprisingly, LeBron James and Michael Jordan had pulled off the feat five and three times, respectively, while “everyone else” had just one such game.

Take one guess who “everyone else” is.

Crawford’s fateful performance occurred on April 9, 2019—nearly three weeks after his 39th birthday—on the final day of the regular season. Playing for a last-place Suns team, Crawford poured in 51 points in 38 minutes off the bench, shooting 18 for 30 from the field in a 120-109 loss to the Mavericks. It was Crawford’s highest-scoring game since 2007, and the fourth 50-point showing of his career.

Crawford would go on to play in just one more NBA game, making a six-minute appearance for the Nets in the 2019-20 season. He’s since transitioned to a broadcasting career and left behind a highly regarded Legacy on the court—but that doesn’t mean he’ll refrain from speaking up when he thinks he deserves some shine.