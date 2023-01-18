Ex-NBA Player Jamal Crawford Humorously Demands Admission to Exclusive Club

For 20 years in the NBA, Jamal Crawford established his reputation as a walking bucket.

The Crafty guard averaged nearly 15 points per game over the course of two decades, earning three Sixth Man of the Year Awards in the process. He aged like fine wine, winning the last of his Sixth Man honors during his age-35 season and then averaging over 10 points per game at 37.

But when a tweet praising seasoned scorers made the rounds on Tuesday and curiously omitted his name, Crawford couldn’t help but speak up with a hilarious interjection.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button