Ex-NBA guard Eric Bledsoe Arrested hours after signing to play in China: report

Former NBA point guard Eric Bledsoe was arrested for alleged domestic violence just days after signing to play professional basketball in China.

Bledsoe was charged with misdemeanor domestic violence Wednesday night, TMZ reports, after a woman claimed she had been slapped by her boyfriend.

Lost Hills Police in California responded to the call at 11:13 pm Wednesday.

The 32-year-old was booked at the Lost Hills Sheriff’s station and eventually released on bond.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

TMZ added that the woman posted a photo to her Instagram with what appears to be a red mark with a caption stating, “NO RELATIONSHIP LIKE THIS IS EVER WORTH STAYING IN.”

“Domestic violence is real! This wasn’t the first time but I sat here and stayed so it’s my fault!! ERIC BLEDSOE really is a monster,” the woman added.

NETS’ KYRIE IRVING SUPPORTS BEN SIMMONS AFTER LOSS TO BUCKS: ‘GIVE HIM A F—— CHANCE’

This arrest comes as Bledsoe reportedly signed with the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association, per Sportando.

Bledsoe last played with the Los Angeles Clippers during the 2021-22 NBA season, averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 assists in 25.2 minutes over 54 games.

MAGIC’S PAOLO BANCHERO SAYS DUKE CLASSMATES TRIED TO RECORD HIM, BROUGHT FAMILIES TO DORM ROOM

The Clippers traded Bledsoe to the Portland Trail Blazers in February, but, due to an Achilles injury, he never played a game with them. They didn’t land on an NBA roster after that.

Bledsoe’s career began with the Clippers. He played his first three seasons with them after being the 18th overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since then, Bledsoe has played with the Phoenix Suns, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans before returning to Los Angeles last season.