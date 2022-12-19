Ex-NBA great Amar’e Stoudemire breaks silence on arrest: ‘I could never see myself assaulting any person’

Former NBA star Amar’e Stoudemire broke his silence hours after he was arrested for misdemeanor battery following an alleged incident with his daughter.

Stoudemire wrote in a message posted to Instagram that the investigation will find the allegations in the incident baseless. They asked for privacy in the issue.

“Over the last 24 hours, an incident at my family home led to (me) being charged with assaulting my daughter,” the message read. “It is an allegation based on a report that does not square with the facts. I am of the Jewish faith, today Jewish people all over the world celebrate Hanukkah and hear the story of how we fought wickedness. I believe that ‘whatever is hateful to you, do not do to others.”

“As the investigation unfolds, the facts will show the allegations to be groundless as my daughter’s medical condition was not the result of being assaulted by a father who is nearly 7 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. I could never see myself assaulting any person, especially my children. I respect, protect, and love my family, particularly my children. As a father, I ask for your Grace as we secure our space and privacy.”

Stoudemire, who starred for the Phoenix Suns and the New York Knicks, was charged with misdemeanor battery after an incident with his daughter, according to Miami-Dade County online records. South Florida sports journalist Andy Slater first reported Stoudemire’s arrest, which occurred hours after Stoudemire received his Master’s degree from the University of Miami.

Slater, citing sources, reported Stoudemire told responding officers his daughter “received a whooping from him for being disrespectful and a liar.” The police reportedly saw “blood stains” from the incident.

The 40-year-old Lake Wales native received his MBA just a few hours before the alleged incident took place.

Stoudemire was a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA First-Team member. He played eight seasons with the Suns and Steve Nash before the Knicks made the splashy signing to bring him to New York before the start of the 2010-2011 season.

He played for the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat and went overseas to wrap up his playing career. He served as an Assistant Coach for the Brooklyn Nets before he left the team.