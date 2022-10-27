Ex-NBA forward blasts Karl-Anthony Towns over Anthony Edwards comments

A former NBA forward is unloading on Karl-Anthony Towns this week.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star Towns made headlines after Monday’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs with his critical comments about teammate Anthony Edwards. Towns publicly called out Edwards for his poor diet and for not taking care of his body. You can read Towns’ full remarks here.

The open shaming didn’t sit well with ex-NBAer Chandler Parsons. Speaking Wednesday on FanDuel TV’s “Run It Back,” Parsons went in on Towns.

“It’s just super corny for him to say that,” said Parsons, per TMZ. “I don’t know if it’s his attempt of trying to be a leader, but leaders don’t do that in public. Leaders privately pull their player or their teammate over there and they talk about that. They get with the training staff, they get with the chef, they get with whatever they have to get to address this issue.

“You don’t air that out after a bad loss when emotions are already high,” Parsons added. “Doing that to another star player on the team, I just think that’s completely out of bounds. That’s not how you lead. That’s not how you get things done, and I think that’s super wack.”

The three-time All-Star Towns is Minnesota’s longest-tenured player, their leading scorer, and their de facto leader. Thus, it was pretty surprising to see Towns air his grievances with Edwards so openly, especially since Towns was not even specifically asked about Edwards’ diet.

While Towns is probably right that Edwards could get in better shape, there is a time and place for Towns to be making those comments. Parsons clearly thinks that Monday’s postgame press conference was neither.