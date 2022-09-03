Ex-NBA center tells Kevin Durant to ‘shut up and dribble’

Kevin Durant has a hater whose name Surprisingly doesn’t sound like “Gnarls Barkley.”

Retired former NBA center Scot Pollard appeared this week on “The Celtics Collective Podcast” and bashed Durant for his conduct over the summer.

“I heard that he said he wanted to fire the GM and the coach, and it’s like you just got $190 million or whatever,” said Pollard of Durant, per Matt John of Heavy.com. “Just sorry, shut up and dribble, man.

“I’d be happy when I got my six years,” Pollard went on. “I was like, I’ll shut up and dribble for all six years. Just tell me where to be, I’ll be there. You tell me where we’re going, I’ll be there early. I’ll do everything you asked me to do because you’re making me a wealthy person. Well, rich, not wealthy.”

Pollard, 47, played in the NBA for 11 seasons from 1997 to 2008. He was a member of the Boston Celtics team that won the NBA title in 2008 and competed on the show “Survivor” in 2016 after retiring from basketball.

As for Durant, who has four years and $194.2 million left on his contract, he requested a trade from the Nets this offseason … despite the team allowing him to handpick teammates, coaches, and more. Pollard is referring to the stunning ultimatum Durant reportedly gave Brooklyn on top of his trade demand. It was ultimately an airball though for Durant, who has now rescinded his trade request and will remain on the Nets roster.