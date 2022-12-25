Ex-Navy SEAL makes big impression on Buffalo football team

University at Buffalo defensive end Damian Jackson. (Paul Hokanson/Univ. of Buffalo Athletics via AP)

Photo



AMHERST, NY — Buffalo defensive end Damian Jackson has no expectation of growing emotional as he prepares for the final game of his college career next week.

At 30, and having had a healthy share of real-life experiences during two tours of duty with the Navy SEALs, Jackson isn’t built that way. Unlike many of his younger teammates, Jackson is independent, unsentimental and self-aware enough to appreciate where football fits into his world.

“I’m a terrible person to ask because, quite frankly, I don’t care,” Jackson said with a chuckle, looking ahead to the Bulls (6-6) facing Georgia Southern (6-6) in the Camellia Bowl on Tuesday.

“It’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m nervous,’ or I’ve got to ball out or I got to do this or do that. I’m just going to be the same person I was,” he added. “There’s no butterflies or anything going in, or regret of, ‘I can’t believe this is my last game.’ It’s just one more game, keep going and then on to the next step.”

Jackson never played organized football until walking on at Nebraska in 2017. He eventually decided on football as a career path after finishing his service with the SEALs by joking that, at 6-foot-2 and 263 pounds, he was “too big and fat ” to pursue baseball or soccer.