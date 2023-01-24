Ex-Liverpool man’s epic disallowed goal v Newcastle in 2014

Luis Suarez was absolutely unstoppable in the 2013/14 season for Liverpool.

The Uruguayan forward was Lethal in front of goal as he almost single-handedly fired the club to Premier League title contention.

Suarez hit the back of the net 31 times and recorded an additional 17 assists in England’s top tier that season.

What makes his tally even more impressive is that none of his goals came via the penalty spot, while he also missed the first five games of the campaign.

Luis Suarez’s ridiculous disallowed goal during Liverpool vs Newcastle in 2014

Unfortunately for Suarez, he was one goal shy of the Premier League record for most goals in a 38-game campaign.

He needed to hit the back of the net just once in the final game of the season against Newcastle to break the record.

Suarez thought he had got the goal he needed in quite outrageous fashion inside the opening 20 minutes at Anfield.

Suarez ran down the right-hand side and was awarded a free-kick after he was felled by Vurnon Anita.

Newcastle’s players had switched off as they prepared for a set-piece to be crossed into the box.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND – MAY 11: Luis Suarez of Liverpool takes on Michael Williamson and Mathieu Debuchy of Newcastle United during the Barclays Premier League match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield on May 11, 2014 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Suarez had other ideas, though.

The Liverpool forward got to his feet and realized that the ball was rolling towards him.

Suarez saw Newcastle’s stopper, Tim Krul, off his line and produced a quite insane lob with the outside of his foot that looped perfectly into the net.

Phil Dowd promptly ruled out the goal, though, as he judged the ball not to be stationary when Suarez struck it.

Suarez was not impressed and rightly so. Anyone would be upset after such a Genius goal had been chalked off. View it below…

VIDEO: Suarez’s Incredible goal that never was in 2014

Seriously… what a goal this would have been! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/B25AjasTqM — Best of Football (@BestofFootball8) June 26, 2021

Suarez really was something else, wasn’t he? Words can’t describe how good a finish that was.

To have the quick-thinking and vision to see the opportunity, and then pull it off, was truly special.

See some reaction from Liverpool fans below…

Fans react

That game proved to be his last in a red shirt as he joined Barcelona that summer.

Liverpool have had some world-class footballers in the Premier League era, including Steven Gerrard, Mohamed Salah, Fernando Torres and Sadio Mane.

But, in terms of pure talent, Suarez may well be the very best.

QUIZ: How much do you know about Luis Suarez?

