Ex-Iowa basketball star Luka Garza sends message to critics after performance against Portland Trail Blazers

Former Iowa basketball star Luka Garza had one of his best performances Wednesday night for the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring 14 points in 13 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers. Garza is on a two-way contract with the Iowa Wolves of the NBA G League. He appeared in 10 NBA games this season, averaging 7.1 minutes and 5.4 points.

“There’s a lot of noise around me as a player and people think I can’t play at this level,” Garza said after the win this week. “It bothers you at some level. For me, I try to take that into positive energy. My dad does the same thing. We just put that into working harder and try to prove people wrong.”

Garza earned numerous honors during his storied career with the Hawkeyes. That includes being named back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year, a two-time unanimous first-team All-American honors and the 2021 Naismith Player of the Year. Coming out of college there were doubts about whether Garza could play at the NBA level.

“Honestly, it’s something that I’m kind of getting used to, I’ve grown kind of used to over my career,” Garza explained during Friday’s Keyshawn, J-Will, and Zubin show on ESPN before the 2021 NBA Draft where he was selected in the second round. “It’s just happened at every level — when I was in high school, no one really saw, thought that I was going to be able to transition to the high-major level. And everyone talks about my athleticism, my quickness, my lateral movement , and all stuff like that. And obviously, those talks have continued now that I’m going to the NBA. But I’m definitely going in with a chip on my shoulder. But I’m Thankful for that, just provides me even more motivation to go in the offseason and work. And I’m always a very motivated guy. So the added motivation, I’m very Thankful for. So I’m Thankful for all the doubters and all the people who don’t think I’ll make it. And hopefully, I can prove them wrong.”

In Garza’s final game of his rookie season, he scored 20 points and added 10 rebounds and four assists in 30 minutes. He averaged 5.8 points and 3.1 rebounds per contest while shooting 45% from the field in 32 NBA games last season.

Garza broke Iowa’s 32-year-old scoring record held by Roy Marble on Feb. 21, 2021. He finished his Hawkeye career with 2,306 points, which ranks seventh-best in Big Ten history. In addition to ranking first in career scoring, Garza is Tops at Iowa in 30-point games (13), conference scoring (1,399), field goals made (870), field goal attempts (1,594), and 40-point games (2 ); second in rebounds (931); fourth in double-doubles (34); fifth in blocked shots (154); sixth in free throw makes (446) and attempts (636); and 16th in 3-pointers made (120).