Ex-Giants DE Osi Umenyiora sadly says Eagles are NFL’s best team

It’s never easy to accept that a player or team you’ve always disliked is having a good year. Imagine having to admit that the Cowboys are good. Gross, right?

But sometimes facts are facts, and that was the case on Monday when NFL Network’s ‘Good Morning Football’ was discussing which team seems to be the most complete in the league through three weeks.

The first team tossed out as an option was the Miami Dolphins, one of three undefeated teams left ahead of Monday Night Football.

MORE: Eagles’ defensive line turns Wentz’s day into a Nightmare

But former Giants defensive end Osi Umenyiora went a different route and chose the Eagles, as much as it pained him to (almost) say it out loud… with some help from host Jamie Erdahl:

“UMENYIORA: The most complete team? That would have to go to the Philadelphia E- [pretends to choke] The Philadelphia- [pretends to choke again]

“ERDAHL: Do you want us to help you?

“UMENYIORA: Say it, say it.

“ERDAHL: The Eagles. The Eagles. Fly Eagles Fly.

“UMENYIORA: Yes, the football team there is the most complete football team. Offensively we’ve all seen what Jalen Hurts can do. Defensively they are flat-out getting after the quarterback. This is a Magnificent football team. You have to say the Phila- [pretends to choke again] They are the most complete team in football.”

Sorry Osi, but the truth is the truth! The Eagles are playing tremendous football right now.

The offense is dynamic and explosive. The defense, which was a little suspect in the second half against the Lions back in Week 1, has put together back-to-back strong performances.

The Birds currently sport the third-best point differential in the NFL, often one of the best indicators of success across an entire season, behind only the Bills and the Jaguars. (Week 4 vs. the Jags is suddenly a big one!) It’s a small sample size, sure, but we’re only going off what we’ve seen so far.

And Umenyiora has to admit that what he’s seen has been impressive.

Getting a stamp of approval from a two-time Super Bowl champion? Nick Sirianni & Co. will take it.