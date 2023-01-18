Ex-Fox execs go on trial in soccer TV rights bribery case | Pro Sports

NEW YORK — Two former Fox executives went on trial Tuesday, accused of bribing South American soccer officials for TV rights to one of the continent’s biggest annual tournaments and using information gathered in the process to help the network’s winning World Cup broadcast bid.

It’s the latest case to go to court in the sprawling FIFA corruption scandal.

