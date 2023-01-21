Ex-Fort Dorchester football Coach Steve LaPrad explains resignation | Prep Zone

Steve LaPrad released a video statement on Friday explaining his decision earlier this week to resign as football Coach and Athletic director at Fort Dorchester High School.

In the statement, LaPrad spoke about a locker-room video in which he was recorded talking to players about transferring to another school in Dorchester County.

“A lot of my guys have been solicited by a smaller school in our county,” LaPrad said in his Friday statement. “… I don’t even know if many of them were really thinking about leaving. It’s just kind of the wild, wild west right now in high school.”

In the locker-room video obtained by The Post and Courier, LaPrad can be heard talking to his players.

“If someone asks you to come to their school, and I hate saying this, unless its Dutch Fork, you should laugh in their face,” he told the players. “A lot of you have been on social media. If you wanna go to Woodland, go to (expletive) Woodland. You think Woodland would ever ask me to be their coach. Do you? No. Because I wouldn’t take the job Why would I go to Woodland?

“If you don’t wanna be here, get your (stuff) and get out. If you are not proud to be in this program, you have a problem. I am sick of these little podunk schools thinking they can come and ask someone from Fort Dorchester, and you might be second or third-string here, to come and play. Every single one of you could go to Woodland and play.”

Woodland officials on Friday declined to comment.

In his Friday statement, LaPrad called the locker room “a Sacred place for me.”

“A video was taken in a very sacred place for me, my locker room,” he said in his statement. “There’s a lot of things I say, kids say, other coaches say in the locker room that are not something I would want on the five o’clock news or anywhere else.

“I was trying to explain to my team that we always stand together, to not let anything break us apart.”

In his video statement, LaPrad said, “If I did it over again, I don’t know how much I would change. My passion will probably never change … It’s always been about my kids. I will always fight to the end for them, and I will always fight to the end to keep them.

“With that being said, good-bye.”

LaPrad spent the last 20 seasons as the head Coach at Fort Dorchester, taking over the program after the death of former Coach John Bagwell in 2003.

LaPrad’s teams posted a record of 172-70. His 2015 team, led by current South Carolina receiver Dakereon Joyner and current NFL lineman John Simpson, won the Class AAAA state championship. The 2022 team lost to Dutch Fork in the Class AAAAA Finals in December.

Prior to his time at Fort Dorchester, LaPrad was a highly successful wrestling coach at Summerville High, leading the program to four state championships and six state runner-up finishes.