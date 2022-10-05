Ex-Eagles running back being investigated for youth football game fight

LeGarrette Blount is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

TMZ reports the former NFL running back is being investigated for his role in a fight at a 12-and-under football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The incident happened when Blount, who was coaching one of the teams, appeared to “take exception to something someone had said to him.”

Drone video shows Blount became upset — and motioned animatedly toward coaches on the opposing team for several moments. Eventually, he grew so irate that he took off in a dead Sprint in an attempt to confront someone on the other sideline. Blount was ultimately restrained — but footage shot from the field level shows dozens of parents then jumped in between the sidelines and began arguing.

According to TMZ, the 35-year-old Blount was seen on video throwing two punches at someone. But by the time authorities arrived on the scene, the fight was over. TMZ reports police are investigating and call Blount “an involved party.”

Blount tweeted a statement Monday night.

Today video footage was sent to TMZ in regards to my actions at a football game this past weekend. Unfortunately, the video shared does not display all of the details and events that transpired. Regardless of that, I take full responsibility for my part in it and for putting myself in this situation. I apologize to all of my players and parents and also to the players and parents on the other team. As a leader, coach, father and a role model I understand my actions are unacceptable. I hope and pray for your understanding and forgiveness and plan to continue to be a positive impact in the lives of our youth.

Blount last played in the NFL in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. He entered the league in 2010 as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Blount went on to become a three-time Super Bowl champion, winning a pair of rings with the New England Patriots and one with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Blount led the Eagles with 90 rushing yards on a team-high 14 carries in their Super Bowl LII win over the Patriots. The highlight was a 21-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter.

Blount had a pair of 1,000-yard seasons (2010 and 2016) and led the NFL with 18 rushing touchdowns in 2018.

