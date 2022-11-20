Ex-convict living in The Villages jailed after crashing golf cart tied to car burglaries

An ex-convict living in The Villages is being held after crashing a golf cart believed to have been used in a string of car burglaries.

Kenneth Andrew Weatherwax, 39, who lives in the Natchez Villas, continued to be held this weekend on $59,000 bond on multiple charges of burglary and theft at the Sumter County Detention Center.

Weatherwax is a suspect in a string of car burglaries in The Villages.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins on Veteran’s Day in the Danforth Court area in the Village of Summerhill, a little more than a mile from Weatherwax’s home. Most of the vehicles had been ransacked and only loose change was stolen. However, one vehicle owner reported her pool cue valued at $200 had been stolen. In addition, the owner of a 2020 Chevrolet Camaro reported that the vehicle’s Canvas convertible top had been cut, with damage estimated at $2,000. The sheriff’s office suspects that Weatherwax used his golf cart to travel the neighborhood when the vehicles were burglarized.

The following night, a golf cart believed to be owned by Weatherwax crashed into a wall along El Camino Real. The driver fled the scene.

Weatherwax was arrested at his home on Wednesday.

In 2011, Weatherwax was arrested in Lake County on charges of fraud, dealing in stolen property and larceny. He was sentenced to two years, two months and 28 days in state prison with credit for 76 days already served in jail. He was released on March 6, 2014 and moved into the Natchez Villas in The Villages.