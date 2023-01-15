Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Nearing New Deal

Kemba Walker spent two seasons with the Boston Celtics but has since struggled to reestablish himself in the NBA.

As a result, Walker is expected to take his talents outside the NBA.

The four-time All-Star is reportedly set to sign an agreement with Emporio Armani Milan in Italy for the remainder of the season, according to Gazzetta dello Sport. Walker will first report to Milan for team medical examinations, which will determine the contract finalization.

Walker most recently underwent a brief run with the Dallas Mavericks. However, Dallas pulled the plug after nine games before Walker’s contact became fully guaranteed. Walker averaged eight points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 16 minutes per contest with the Mavericks.

The former UConn Huskies standout had one noteworthy performance in Dallas. During his only start with the team, Walker scored 32 points with five rebounds and seven assists against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Dec. 17 — a brief Resurgence and reminder of what he once was during his prime years.

With no NBA suitors having expressed their interest, perhaps Walker can rejuvenate himself. He’s been hampered by a series of knee injuries in recent seasons, which ended both stints with the Celtics and New York Knicks.