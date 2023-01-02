Ex-Category A referee Slaughters VAR Willie Collum over Connor Goldson handball Flashpoint in Rangers v Celtic Clash

CELTIC should have been awarded a penalty by VAR against Rangers after Connor Goldson handled it in the box, according to a former Scottish top flight referee.

The Hoops held onto their nine-point advantage over Michael Beale’s side at Ibrox after Kyogo’s late equalizer salvaged a point in Govan following Rangers’ quick-fire double after the break.

2 The ball Struck off Goldson’s hand in the box Credit: PA

2 Conroy reckons it should have been a penalty for Celtic Credit: Willie Vass

It leaves the new Gers gaffer with a mountain to climb in the Premiership title race as Light Blues Legend and SunSport columnist admits the league campaign is now OVER for the Ibrox side.

But former whistler, Steve Conroy, reckons it could have been Worse for Rangers as he believes Celtic should have been given a penalty when the ball struck off Goldson’s hand in the Gers danger area.

The defender attempted to block a Carl Starfelt effort from a corner but ref John Beaton waved play on and VAR wasn’t used.

And Conroy insists VAR made the wrong call and should have asked Beaton to look at the incident on the monitor as he reckons it WAS a spot-kick for Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Speaking to OLBG, he said: “The VAR team didn’t make the right call with the Connor Goldson handball shout – to me, it looked like a handball.

“Now that Scottish football actually has VAR, I have no idea why that incident wasn’t put to review. Unless there’s a view of it that we viewers at home didn’t see, I’m not sure why John Beaton wasn’t advised to have a look at the monitor.

“It shouldn’t be decided by those in charge of VAR if it’s a penalty or not, that should be left to John so he can make up his own mind.

“I don’t blame John, he should’ve been given the opportunity to look at it again.”

Conroy also questioned the decision not to assess James Tavernier’s head knock after he clashed heads with Celtic’s Daizen Maeda in the second half.

The Gers Skipper came out the worst out of the two as he continued the match with blood gushing from his nose while Maeda seemed unscathed, despite being replaced by Jota Moments later.

And the ex-ref insists more caution should have been taken with Tavernier as he cited recent Neurological studies as a reason why he should have come off for extra treatment.

Conroy said: “There should be a zero Tolerance rule for head injuries. To take such a knock to the head that he’s gushing blood from his nose for the rest of the game then he should, at the very least have come off for a head injury assessment. There should be no risk taken at all.

“You read the statistics, you see that Doddie Weir has died recently from Motor Neurone Disease and you also see the increase in Neurological problems among Retired sports people, there should be no risks taken at all.

“Tavernier should’ve been taken off for a head injury assessment at the very least.”

Meanwhile, Celtic Hero John Hartson vented his fury at the handball incident involving Rangers stopper Goldson on social media, insisting it was an “unbelievable decision” by VAR not to award a penalty.

He tweeted: “Brilliant save from Goldson.. unbelievable decision😂.”

