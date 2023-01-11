Ex-Cal Teammates Keenan Allen, Marvin Jones Meet in Playoffs

Former Cal quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers and Jared Goff barely missed making it to the NFL Playoffs this season, but six other ex-Golden Bears are on the active rosters of teams that will play postseason games this weekend.

Two more former Cal players are on the practice squads of playoff teams, one of whom, Davis Webb, threw his first NFL pass this past Sunday, five seasons after he was drafted.

However, the most interesting game involving ex-Cal players is Saturday’s 5:15 pm Pacific time game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars.

