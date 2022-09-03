Ex-Cal TE Jake Tonges Makes an NFL Roster, But as a Fullback

Former Cal tight end Jake Tonges made the Chicago Bears’ 53-man, regular season roster this year, but not in the way you would expect.

First of all, Tonges was not selected in the 2022 NFL draft, and was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent. The fact that he stuck with the Bears through the Rookie minicamp and Organized Team Activities (OTAs) was a significant accomplishment.

Of the 19 players Chicago signed as undrafted free agents, only seven made it to training camp.

But then Tonges made it to the 53-man roster, something only three of Chicago’s undrafted free agents did.

