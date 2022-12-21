Ex-Cal Golden Bear reveals why men’s basketball team is 0-12
In mid-October, while visiting Cal’s campus for Marshawn Lynch’s Hall of Fame induction, I popped into the Haas Pavilion for a preseason men’s basketball scrimmage against the Utah State Aggies.
The teams played three 15-minute periods and erased the score after each quarter. Seeing that it was only Utah State and that they had traveled for this, I expected Cal to win rather easily. The Golden Bears — whom I played for from 2002 to 2006 — lost three straight periods. Walking out of Haas, I tried to process what I had just witnessed. It was bad. Very bad.