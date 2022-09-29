Ex-Bosse standout Kiyron Powell ready for new chapter with USI basketball

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) – A familiar Tri-State name is back home playing for his Hometown team.

Kiyron Powell will suit up for the University of Southern Indiana men’s basketball team after two seasons at Houston.

[PREVIOUS: Former Bosse basketball star Kiyron Powell announces transfer to USI]

The former Bosse Bulldog spent his first two years in college with the Cougars, playing under Coach Kelvin Sampson. In that time, he was part of two NCAA tournament runs.

“Being around that type of coaching, Coach Sampson, and being around that type of program that continues to progress – they were ranked number one in the preseason this year,” Powell said. “I definitely learned a lot from that and hoping I can bring it back to the USI culture.”

Powell says he’s excited to make an impact at home for a program he’s confident in.

“Honestly, I never thought this would happen, but I’m glad it did,” Powell said. “To come back, get the city hype and get the stands filled. I believe in the Squad we got here, I think we’re going to make some noise this year, so I’m ready to get started.”

The Screaming Eagles’ first test will be a home exhibition game against Midway University on Nov. 2.

