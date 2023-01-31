Ex-Auburn football Assistant blocks a bunch of Auburn media members on Twitter… for some reason?

Bryan Harsin may not have passed much onto his assistants during his time at Auburn, but at least he showed one of them how to use the block feature on Twitter.

Former Auburn wide receivers Coach Ike Hilliard has gone on a blocking spree on Twitter, removing a number of Auburn beat writers, media members, and fan pages Alike from his account’s view – and the strangest thing about it is the fact that almost no one in the Auburn media sphere has ever said anything negative about Hilliard.

In fact, some of those blocked pointed out that they haven’t ever done anything other than support him.

Hilliard was Hired by former Auburn head Coach Bryan Harsin to Coach the receiver room this past offseason after the previous coaching stint with the core Featured Cornelius Williams being fired four games into the season and Offensive Analyst Eric Kiesau moving up to take over the role.

Bryan Harsin went on a similar run following his firing, blocking several beat writers and “soft blocking” others, meaning he removed them as a follower but didn’t block them (which is significantly more disappointing).

