Ex-Atlanta Hawks affiliate guard signs NBA two-way deal

The Atlanta Hawks lost one of their better G League players with the Minnesota Timberwolves signing AJ Lawson who has started every game he has played for the College Park Skyhawks. Lawson has been playing incredibly well to start the G League season.

The Canadian native signed on with the Timberwolves during the offseason but was cut by the franchise prior to the season starting. However, the way that Lawson has played at the start of the G League season means that the Timberwolves have reassessed their position on him.

Last season Lawson played 33 games for the Skyhawks last season, starting 26 of them. He averaged 11.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals in 31.8 minutes per game. He was a Vital team member last season and again at the start of this season.

AJ Lawson has been huge for the Atlanta Hawks affiliate the College Park Skyhawks.

In the first four games of the season, Lawson has been one of the best G League players on the red-hot Skyhawks team. He is averaging a team-high 22.3 points, as well as 6.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 36.9 minutes per game.

However, it is not just the raw numbers that are impressive, it is also his efficiency that has drawn the attention of the Timberwolves front office and coaching staff. Lawson is shooting the ball at 62.3 percent from the floor including a staggering 52.9 percent from beyond the arc.

Lawson even got his first NBA minutes after signing with the Timberwolves, collecting two points and a rebound in two minutes of action. This could be the start of something special for the 22-year-old rookie if he is given the opportunity.

However, the Skyhawks did not skip a beat. They bought Langston Galloway back via returning player rights in an effort to fill the void left by Lawson. Given the level of experience that Galloway brings, and the fact the Skyhawks were so successful last season with him in uniform this is going to only benefit the franchise.

While Cat Barber may have been the main driving force for the Skyhawks most of last season, it was when Galloway came to the franchise that they started winning. While he may have had a moderate NBA career, look for his guiding hand to help the Skyhawks for the rest of the season.