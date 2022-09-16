EWU Football Coaches Show Returns in Person at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
FOOTBALL
The show will be hosted at the EPIC Sports Bar on select Monday evenings throughout the season
Eastern Washington University athletics has announced that the EWU Football Coaches Show will return in person next week, beginning on Monday, Sept. 19.
Fans are invited to listen live at the EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest Resort & Casino at 6 pm on select Monday evenings throughout the season.
The shows are hosted by Larry Weir and Paul Sorensen and include interviews from the head coach Aaron Best. Other guests, including EWU players and assistant coaches, will also be featured.
If fans cannot attend in person, the show is broadcast live on 700-AM ESPN & 105.3 FM and via the Varsity Network mobile phone app.
Weir also hosts an EWU Basketball Coaches show with men’s head coach David Riley and Women’s Head Coach Jodie Gleason, along with players and assistant coaches as guests. Stay tuned to GoEags.com for future details.
The EWU football team, who is ranked No. 14/15 in the current polls, is currently on its bye week and will take on Montana State for the Big Sky Conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 24, at Roos Field. Kickoff is set for 1:02 pm and tickets are available on GoEags.com/tickets.
See below for a complete list of dates and locations for this season’s football coaches show. An updated schedule for the postseason will be available at a later date as well.
2022 EWU Football Coaches Show Schedule (Tentative and Subject to Change)
All shows are on Monday evenings at 6 pm unless otherwise noted
Sept. 19 – EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Sept. 26 – EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
October 3 – EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
October 10 – EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
October 17 – EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
October 24 – EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
October 31 – EPIC Sports Bar at Northern Quest Resort & Casino
Nov. 7 – Prerecorded Show Airs Before Men’s Basketball at Santa Clara
Nov. 14 – Prerecorded Show Airs Before Men’s Basketball vs. Mississippi Valley State
Nov. 21 – Prerecorded Show Airs Before Men’s Basketball vs. Washington State (Spokane Arena)
FCS Playoffs – TBD