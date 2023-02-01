EWU Football adds nine new players on National Signing Day

CHENEY, Wash. (Feb. 1, 2023) — The Eastern Washington University football program welcomed nine new players on Wednesday, Feb. 1 as part of the NCAA’s 2023 National Signing Day. The fresh faces join the program’s early signing period group from December to round out EWU’s full 2023 recruiting class.

“February is the second signing day now,” said EWU Head Coach Aaron Best. “We filled a few needs and we’re excited about the additions to our group from December.”

Best and his staff added four offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, two safeties and one tight end in the late period after signing 19 new players back on Dec. 21. Six of the new additions come from the state of Washington, with one from California, one from Idaho and one from Oregon.

“We always prioritize the state of Washington,” noted Associate Head Coach and Recruiting Coordinator Marc Anderson. “Like Coach Best always says, we’ll see in four or five years, but we’re very pleased with this year’s class.”

The Eagles begin their 2023 regular season against North Dakota State at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on September 2. The team’s 2023 spring schedule will begin April 7 and end April 28, with further details, including scrimmage times, to be announced.

“Compete,” added Best. “That’s our offseason theme. We’re trying to get better daily, weekly, monthly and annually.”

Fans can watch the recorded EWU Signing Day Show online via ESPN+, recapping the entire recruiting class including both December and February signees.

(List updated as of 1 pm PT on February 1)

Mason Ahlemeyer

Defensive Line

6’3″ / 270 lbs

Sammamish, Wash.

Sacramento City College (Skyline HS)

Profile: Ahlemeyer was a two-year player at Sacramento City College of the CCCAA, recording 51 total tackles (31 solo, 20 assists) in 20 games, including 7.5 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss, while adding 2 forced fumbles. A 2019 high school graduate, he played 27 games over 3 seasons with varsity at Skyline HS (Sammamish, Wash.), recording 89 total tackles (66 solo), 12 TFL and 12 sacks, including 57 tackles in 11 games during his senior year .

Coach Best is Ahlemeyer: “Ahlemeyer fits a need we have at defensive tackle. He’s a Washington high school product and we’re looking for him to compete right away. We’re excited to have him on campus.”

Kevin Eldredge

Offensive Line

6’5″ / 290 lbs

Meridian, Idaho

University of Idaho (Mountain View HS)

Profile: Originally a 2-star Recruit by 247sports out of high school (2019), Eldredge transfers from the University of Idaho, where he spent three seasons and appeared in one game. He earned Idaho 5A first-team all-state honors in 2018 and has two years of eligibility remaining.

Coach Best: “Eldredge has potential to play both inside or outside on the Offensive line. He comes in with college level experience and adds depth to our line.”

Dan Gatterman

Offensive Line

6’2″ / 295 lbs

Lynden, Wash.

Lynden HS

Profile: Rated a 2-star prospect by 247sports, Gatterman was a two-time all-Northwest Conference competitor for the Lynden Lions, who won back-to-back WIAA 2A state championships during his final two seasons. He was named an all-state Honorable mention in 2022.

Coach Best: “Gatterman was a multi-year camp attendee and state champion. He is a hard-nosed, tough, physical player who will be a future interior lineman here at Eastern.”

JoJo Maxey-Johnson

Safety

6’2″ / 175 lbs

Tacoma, Wash.

Mt. Tahoma HS

Profile: Maxey-Johnson was a multi-sport athlete at Mt. Tahoma HS, played football for three years, basketball for four and track for four. He was named to PCL (3A) all-league teams twice as a receiver, three times as a cornerback and once as a kick returner. He recorded 33 total tackles during his final two seasons along with 3 TFL, 2 INTs and 9 passes defended. He piled up over 1,000 yards receiving as well, including 621 receiving yards in 8 games as a senior. Maxey-Johnson won his high school league championship in the high jump and placed at state.

Coach Best: “Maxey-Johnson is another multi-sport athlete who can play multiple spots on the back end. He started his football journey later than most but his best football years are ahead of him.”

Isaiah Perez

Defensive Line

6’3″ / 280 lbs

Othello, Wash.

Brigham Young University (Othello HS)

Profile: Perez transfers to Eastern after graduating from Othello HS in 2020 and spending one season at BYU. He was SBLive’s 2A Senior Athlete of the Year for 2019-20 after wrapping up a COVID-shortened high school career that included two first-team all-state football Accolades as a defensive lineman (2018, 2019) and three league defensive MVP Awards ( 2017, 2018, 2019). He also earned all-league honors three times as a running back. Perez was the first three-time wrestling heavyweight champion in state history. Out of high school, he was a 3-star Recruit by 247sports and earned offers from BYU, Cal, Eastern Washington, Harvard, Northwestern, Oregon, Oregon State, Purdue, Stanford, UCLA, USC, Washington State and Wisconsin.

Coach Best: “Transferring from a four-year university, Perez committed early in high school. He’s a Washington product. We are looking for him to thrive at defensive tackle here at EWU.”

Gabe Rhue

Offensive Line

6’4″ / 300 lbs

Boring, Ore.

Sandy HS

Profile: Rated a 2-star Recruit by 247sports, Rhue was a three-year starter at Sandy HS in Oregon, earning 6A Mt. Hood League first-team honors as a senior. He also earned Honorable mention as a junior despite missing four games under COVID protocols.

Coach Best: “Rhue has a big frame and moves the line of scrimmage. He has the potential to play both inside and outside when he arrives at EWU. He plays with nastiness.”

Keagan Rongen

Tight End

6’5″ / 235 lbs

Tumwater, Wash.

AG West Black Hills HS

Profile: A multi-sport athlete out of Tumwater, Rongen earned honors both on the football field and the hardwood. He was named second-team all-league (Evergreen 2A) as an outside linebacker in football and second-team all-league as a center in basketball. They earned the Evergreen League Academic Award four times. Rongen’s father, Kris, played at the University of Washington from 1987-91 before being drafted in the 11th round of the 1992 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Coach Best: “Rongen is a long, athletic multi-sport athlete. He has more of a “Y” type body as an attached tight end with both run blocking and pass catching capabilities.”

Gabe Rzany

Offensive Line

6’8″ / 260 lbs

Graham, Wash.

Graham-Kapowsin HS

Profile: Rzany played multiple sports and multiple positions for the football team at Graham-Kapowsin HS, who won the WIAA 4A state Championship in 2021 and reached the semifinals in 2022. At a towering 6-foot-8, he projects as a tackle at the next level.

Coach Best: “Rzany has a very high ceiling and high upside with a ton of room to grow. He was a multi-sport athlete and state champion. He’ll play Offensive tackle.”

Trevion Shadrick-Harris

Safety

6’1″ / 205 lbs

Stockton, Calif.

University of Central Florida (Sierra College, Tracy HS)

Profile: Shadrick-Harris arrives in Cheney via the University of Central Florida and Sierra College in Rocklin, Calif. As a freshman at Sierra in 2019, he made 42 tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery, four interceptions for 139 yards, returning two for TDs. They added three kickoff returns, 10 punt returns, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries on special teams. He transferred to UCF in January 2021 after Sierra did not play in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Coach Best: “Shadrick-Harris is a versatile defensive back who fills a Veteran need for us at the safety position. He has a high football IQ and already started his journey as an Eagle.”

—

Ticket information for the 2023 EWU Football season is yet to be announced.