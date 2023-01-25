EWU announces 2023 football schedule including five games at Roos Field

CHENEY, Wash. — Eastern Washington University Athletics officially announced its 2023 football schedule on Wednesday, including five home games on the red turf at Roos Field in Cheney.

The Eagles will begin their season with a neutral site battle against North Dakota State at US Bank Stadium (home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings) in Minneapolis on Sept. 2. EWU’s first home game will be against Southeastern Louisiana on September 16, followed by home contests on Sept. 30 (Idaho), Oct. 21 (Weber State), Nov. 4 (Cal Poly) and Nov. 18 (Northern Arizona).

2023 EWU Football Schedule (home in bold)

Sept. 2 — vs. North Dakota State^* (at US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.)

Sept. 9 — at Fresno State*

Sept. 16 — Southeastern Louisiana*

Sept. 23 — at UC Davis

Sept. 30 — Idaho

October 7 — BYE

October 14 — at Idaho State

October 21 — Weber State (Homecoming)

October 28 — at Portland State

Nov. 4 — Cal Poly

Nov. 11 — at Montana State

Nov. 18 — Northern Arizona

^neutral site | *non-conference

Game times, promotions and ticket details are to be announced at a later date. Schedule information is subject to change.