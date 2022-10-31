EVRPD updates 9-Hole Golf closure – Estes Park Trail-Gazette

Thanks for an amazing 2022 golf season. We greatly appreciate all who visited and played at our golf courses here in Estes Park. As we progress season to season our goal is to continuously upgrade our facilities and improve our customer’s experience. That said, we will have a change to our 2022 fall golf schedule. The Lake Estes 9-Hole Golf course will be closed for the months of November and December.

Plans at the 9-Hole this offseason include multiple on course and pro shop Improvements that will benefit all Golfers long-term. Our maintenance staff plans to implement new turf grass management strategies in an effort to have the course bounce back Quicker and in better shape in the spring of 2023. These strategies will include adding a heavy top dressing of sand on the greens, which will make the golf course unplayable. Also, to reduce elk damage on the greens, they will remain roped off for November and December. The Lake Estes Disc Golf Course will remain playable during these changes.

This offseason we also plan on renovating the 9-Hole pro shop, similar to what happened at the 18-Hole this past winter. This will include new flooring, a new front desk, and new merchandise displays. Having the business closed in November and December will allow us to better prepare the 9-Hole for these changes for 2023.

With the 9-Hole pro shop being closed, we will be extending the 18-Hole Pro Shop season to be open all of November (weather permitting). We will be holding an end-of-season Merchandise sale at the 18-Hole starting on November 1st. Pro shop hours in November will be Monday – Friday 9 am to 1 pm, weather permitting. Smokin’ Dave’s at the Hangar will not be open in November.

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Managers of the Golf Course, Austin Logan or Aaron Tulley.