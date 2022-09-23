Evoca Scores a Slam Dunk with the Portland Trail Blazers

Starting this season, Evoca TV is the Nextgen Broadcast Partner of Rip City

In addition, Evoca Provides Fans with Real-Time Stats While Watching Games on Evoca

BOISE, Idaho and PORTLAND, Ore. (Sept. 22, 2022) – Evoca, a Revolutionary NextGen television service, and the Portland Trail Blazers today announced a new multi-year deal naming Evoca as the NextGen Broadcast Provider of the Pacific Northwest NBA team. The multi-year “Rose City Partnership” kicks off with the start of the 2022-23 basketball season. Trail Blazers’ games are available on Evoca via ROOT Sports Northwest.

In addition, Evoca will provide subscribers with a new interactive experience where fans can get real-time player, game, and team stats while watching the Trail Blazers on ROOT Sports Northwest. Subscribers to the NextGen service can toggle the new feature on and off as they watch the Trail Blazers live on Evoca.

Evoca began broadcasting in Portland in May 2022, providing live sports, entertainment, news, and lifestyle programming, along with select video-on-demand channels, for $25 per month plus a receiver and no contract. Portland Evoca subscribers also have access to ROOT Sports Northwest making it the most affordable way to watch Trail Blazers action all season long.

“Our mission at Evoca is to make live sports, news, and programming accessible and affordable for local communities around the country,” said Todd Achilles, CEO and co-founder, Evoca. “As a native Oregonian, I couldn’t be more thrilled to not only bring the Trail Blazers’ games to more households across Oregon but to provide a better, more interactive experience for fans watching the game on Evoca.”

Evoca’s multi-year, multi-faceted Rose City Partnership with the Trail Blazers will ensure fans throughout the greater Portland area as well as recently added Evoca markets — Bend, Eugene, Medford/Klamath Falls, and Southwest Washington, have the most affordable way to watch Trail Blazers’ games.

“We are excited to bring in EvocaTV as our Official NextGen Broadcast Provider,” he said Andrea Bailey, EVP & Chief Revenue Officer, Portland Trail Blazerpp. “Evoca provides an innovative and affordable way for fans to watch Trail Blazers games throughout the season. This Rose City Partner deal will bring Rip City action to more fans and fosters an important partnership in a rapidly growing space.”