Everything You Should Eat, Drink and Do in LA’s Arts District

LA’s bustling Arts District neighborhood is home to a plethora of innovative restaurants, businesses and bars. Located on the eastern edge of DTLA, the Arts District has been a haven for creatives since the 1970s. Nowadays, this hip neighborhood caters to every kind of Angeleno through its vibrant culinary scene, casual craft breweries and inspiring shops and galleries. If you’re looking to spend a weekend in this historical part of the city, we’ve got you covered with the Ultimate guide to LA’s Arts District.

EAT

Credit: Stefanie Parkinson

Having just opened in October 2022, Hearts & Flame is serving up coastal Italian cuisine as the newest Arts District hot spot. From handmade pastas to flame-grilled meats and veggies, Hearts & Flame focuses on seasonal fare to bring a taste of Europe to Los Angeles. Although Chef Michele Brogi prefers to use produce and protein from local farmers in SoCal, the decadent cheeses and oils used at Hearts & Flame come straight from Italy. The open kitchen sits at the center of the dining room, allowing guests to watch Chef Brogi work his magic over the open flames. The wine list features high-quality Italian favorites that pair perfectly with the lamb loin or beef cheek, both of which are slow-cooked to perfection for 24 hours.

Girl and the Goat

Credit: Anthony Tahlier Photography

Originally hailing from Chicago, Girl and the Goat has caused a major Buzz since Landing in LA in 2021. This innovative restaurant uses unique ingredients from around the world to put a global twist on American fare. Whether you’re dining for brunch or dinner, the food at Girl and the Goat boasts bold flavors in dishes like the sticky glazed pork shank and shrimp fried rice omelette. The farmers market Margarita is a refreshing libation that has a subtle peppercorn kick!

Beast

Credit: Bestia

Ori Menashe and Genevieve Gergis are a dynamic husband-and-wife duo that have brought multi-regional Italian fare to the Arts District. Between the floating booths and the raw copper bar, Bestia sets the scene for a cozy, contemporary meal that transports guests to modern day Italy with every bite—if you can get a reservation, that is. The roasted bone marrow is a local favorite that makes for the perfect antipasto while the sage and mortadella pizza is wood-fired to perfection.

Camphor

Credit: Josh Telles

Whether you’re celebrating something special or craving a classy experience, Camphor is the perfect place for a romantic night out in the Arts District. Camphor has an elegant and upscale atmosphere that is complemented by a French menu with a Southeast Asian flair. The lobster with coral bisque is a signature dish that is worth splurging on as is the classic Steak au Poivre. When it comes to the French-inspired cocktails, the Provence is a one-of-a-kind martini that comes with all of the best accoutrements.

Smorgasburg

Credit: Amy Thorowgood

Some locals dedicate Sundays to brunch; others dedicate it to Smorgasburg. This massive open-air food market happens every Sunday and features more than 100 tasty vendors. That said, be sure to come hungry. Smorgasburg is one of the best ways to get a true taste of LA’s diverse and delicious culinary scene. Enjoy mingling and people-watching between bites as you walk from vendor to vendor. If you’re looking to unleash your inner foodie, this is the perfect place.

DRINK

Death and Co.

Looking for a sleek and swanky place to grab a cocktail? Originally hailing from New York, Death and Co. is a legendary cocktail bar that serves up American fare in a sultry and speakeasy-esque atmosphere. Between the dim lighting and elegant booths, this is the perfect spot to enjoy a nightcap after dinner. The menu features libations for every kind of palette, but if you’re a fan of mezcal, the Teenage Anarchist with Lillet Rosé and watermelon is a must-order.

Angel City Brewery

Credit: Angel City Brewing

Angel City Brewery can be recognized by its colorful and artsy exterior, making it feel right at home in the Arts District. Take a break from exploring and stop by for some refreshing brewskies in this industrial and spacious hot spot. If you find yourself in need of some bites while enjoying your beer, Pablo Ramero of Downtown Tacos has been serving tasty tacos at the Brewery since it first opened in 2013.

Bike Shed Moto

Nothing screams “biker bar” like craft Beers and tattoos. At Bike Shed Moto, patrons are immersed in a motorbike-themed space that pairs perfectly with some craft beers. If you’re feeling spontaneous, pop into the on-site Paintshop Tattoo to get some new ink or get a haircut at the barbershop. Bike Shed Moto is far from your typical brewery, and if you’ve got a thing for motorcycles, the entire scene is sure to rev your engine.

SHOP + DO

ROW DTLA

With over 35 stylish retailers, it’s pretty easy to spend an entire day shopping at ROW DTLA. There are more than 32 Acres of shops, restaurants and offices across ROW DTLA, making the center feel like a true community in this historic part of Downtown Los Angeles. Grab a coffee at Go Get Em Tiger before browsing the clothes at LVIR. We recommend taking a ceramics class at Still Life Ceramics in between shopping spots!

Two Bit Circus

From the most nostalgic of arcade games to out-of-this-world virtual reality experiences, Two Bit Circus provides the best of both worlds for gamers. Think of this sort of as an adult version of Chuck E. Cheese…but 10 times better! Stop by the carousel-inspired bar for a glass of wine or a craft cocktail before hitting the arcade. Since many of the games and experiences call for multiple players, this is the perfect place for groups seeking to do something out of the norm.

STAY

Omni Los Angeles

Credit: Omni Hotels & Resorts

Credit: Omni Hotels & Resorts

Whether you’re an LA local or visiting from out of town, Omni Los Angeles provides luxury accommodations for those seeking an overnight stay. Just a short drive away from the Arts District, Omni LA is a centrally located hotel that has everything from a heated lap pool to a Serene spa. End your staycation by slipping into a plush robe and looking out over the city from one of the hotel’s sophisticated rooms across 17 floors.



