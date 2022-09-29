Everything you need to know before the IHSAA girls golf state tournament

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — No Centerville golfer had ever qualified for state until Alex Goodwin broke that barrier Sept. 24. Goodwin’s performance last Saturday secured her spot in the 102-player field for the 50th IHSAA girls’ golf state tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know leading up to the tournament:

The details

Dates: Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1

Start times: 8:30 am both days

Place: Prairie View Golf Club (7000 Longest Drive, Carmel, Indiana, 46033)

Each golfer will play 36 holes (two full rounds) in a two-day span at Prairie View, dubbed “Indiana’s best golf course” on its website. The first round is Friday, and the second round is Saturday.

Friday’s first group will tee off at 8:30 am Goodwin is in Friday’s final group, and she will tee off at 10:54 am on Hole 10. How she performs Friday will determine where and when she starts Saturday.

If you’re planning to attend

Tickets for the state tournament are only available for purchase online through GoFan. Cash will not be accepted on the day of the event. Tickets are $15 per person and are good for both Friday and Saturday. Just show your purchase verification at the admission gate. Children 5 years old and younger will get in free.

Parking at the clubhouse is reserved for participants, tournament workers and media. There is offsite parking available about half a mile west of the clubhouse just off the roundabout between East Main Street and River Road. There will be a complimentary shuttle service to and from the course.

Spectator carts are limited and will be reserved for a fee on a first-come-first-serve basis. The deadline to rent a cart is 4 pm Thursday, Sept. 29. If you reserve a cart, you can only drive it on the cart path during the tournament. No matter if you are driving a cart or walking, personal coolers are not permitted on the course. Contact the Prairie View clubhouse for more information.

If you can’t make it

Streaming will also be limited. IHSAAtv.org will be streaming live video (with no commentators) of Hole 18 starting at noon Saturday. There will be no stream Friday, and there will be no live video of any hole other than Hole 18 Saturday.

Live scores will be posted after each hole on GolfGenius.com. That’s where you can go to see hole-by-hole updates.

The road to state

The 102 state-bound Golfers all qualified in one of two ways. The first was to be a member of one of the top three teams from each region. The second was to be one of the top two individual finishers at each regional outside of the top three teams.

For example, Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville and Delta were the top three teams from Goodwin’s regional, meaning each member of those teams moves on to state. The top two individuals not representing Hamilton Southeastern, Noblesville or Delta also advanced.

Goodwin was one of those two individuals, but she had to play an extra hole to punch her ticket. She shot an 80 at regionals to tie for the second spot, and she won the first playoff hole to secure it.

Goodwin led Centerville to a 15-2 regular season record this season. The Bulldogs won the Wayne County Tournament, finished third at the Tri-Eastern Conference Tournament and just missed out on a team regional appearance after tying for third at sectionals and losing in a playoff.

Centerville has Goodwin to thank for much of its success, as she now makes school history with every swing of the club. Goodwin made the All-County and All-TEC teams this season and earned match medalist honors in more than half of her rounds.

Goodwin can add IHSAA state golfer to her list of accomplishments. By the end of this weekend, she just might be able to add another.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @zachpiatt13.