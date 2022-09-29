Everything you need to know before the IHSAA girls golf state tournament

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — No Centerville golfer had ever qualified for state until Alex Goodwin broke that barrier Sept. 24. Goodwin’s performance last Saturday secured her spot in the 102-player field for the 50th IHSAA girls’ golf state tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know leading up to the tournament:

The details

Dates: Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1

Start times: 8:30 am both days

Place: Prairie View Golf Club (7000 Longest Drive, Carmel, Indiana, 46033)

Each golfer will play 36 holes (two full rounds) in a two-day span at Prairie View, dubbed “Indiana’s best golf course” on its website. The first round is Friday, and the second round is Saturday.

