Everything you need to know about the PNC Championship | Golf News and Tour Information

While Tiger and Charlie are the headliners, the PNC field is as loaded as it has ever been for 2022. Justin Thomas and his father, Mike, the 2020 champions, are back for a third straight year. Jordan Spieth and his dad, Shawn, make their PNC debut, and Defending Champions John Daly and Little John Daly, Jr., will make it up, too. Nelly Korda will play alongside her father Petr, and Annika Sorenstam will team up with her son, Will McGee.