Everything you need to know about the NBA 2K23 event

The NBA 2K League has revealed that the second annual NBA 2K League All-Star Game will take place at The Novo in Los Angeles, California. The event will be held on Friday, September 30 at 8pm/ET.

With 24 teams and the top NBA 2K players in the world, the NBA 2K League made its debut back in 2018. It’s a professional esports league developed by the NBA and Take-Two Interactive. The games are often broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, NBA TV, Stadium and other platforms. As of this year, 22 out of the NBA’s 30 Franchises have teams in this league.

2022 NBA 2KL All-Star Game events

Players will compete for $30,000 in prize money during the All-Star event, which will debut in 5-on-5 and 3-on-3 in-person competitions. A $20,000 prize pool will be awarded for the winner of the 5-on-5 competition. It will be played in a best-of-three series format.

Players taking part in the 3-on-3, best-of-five formats have access to a $10,000 cash pool. NBA 2K League president Brendan Donohue said the following in a statement:

“As we returned to in-person play this season, we have been reminded that the excitement and one-of-a-kind atmosphere of live NBA 2K League events is unparalleled. It is really fitting that our league’s top Talent will compete on one stage in Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of the world.”

The NBA 2K League has not held in-person gameplay for a full season since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Playoffs and Championship matches were played live in-person in 2021.

‘Wizards District Gaming’ (WDG) won the NBA 2K League Championship last year after sweeping ‘Jazz Gaming’ in three games. WDG became the first franchise in league history to win more than one championship. They went back-to-back in 2020 and 2021, capturing two titles in their first four seasons.

The All-Star 5-on-5 rosters will be chosen partly based on fan voting. League players, head coaches, and general managers will also have a say in the voting process. Each club from the Eastern and Western Conferences will have six players. Three players from each conference will be chosen by the head coaches for the 3-on-3 match.

‘Handlez’ and ‘Rim Runners’, Amateur players from Qualifying teams, will also be available as lineup possibilities. Additionally, fans can choose an individual player from one of the two Amateur teams who will be available for the All-Star game.

The NBA 2K League YouTube and Twitch feeds will stream both the Finals and the All-Star Game.



