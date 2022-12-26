Everything you need to know about Stefan Bajcetic, Liverpool’s Spanish midfielder

Bajcetic skipped left after a cool touch with his right foot, taking Aston Villa Konsa out of the game. His calm finish into the net from close range was mirrored by his relaxed appearance: floppy hair and low rolled socks showing his “calm nature”, which was confirmed by Fabinho after the game.

Stefan Bajcetic scored the third goal in Liverpool’s 1-3 win over Aston Villa on Boxing Day. The game was a ludicrous showing of the Premier League at its crazy best: the football a Pinball being bounced around all the edges of the playing surface, nobody quite able to follow it fully. Aston Villa missed a plethora of chances in both halves; Darwin Núñez missed as many passes as he completed.

Bajcetic scored a wonderful goal in Liverpool's 1-3 win over Aston Villa.

And out of the chaos, slipped on quietly in the 78th minute, came Stefan Bajceticthe Spanish midfielder. He comes from Vigo, in Northwest Spain, and played for Celta Vigo until February 2021. The player, who can play in midfield or centre-back, was born in 2004 to a Spanish mother and Serbian father. His father, Srdja Bajcetic, played 3 seasons for Celta Vigo as a midfielder between 1994 and 1997.

“It was difficult to leave all my friendss, my family and the place I was living for all my life,” he admitted to the club when he made the move to Merseyside, before saying “everyone has been good with me. Luckily, I can speak Spanish as well, so I can speak with everyone really.”

