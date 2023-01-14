Everything We Know so Far

Cinema and literature have a long and successful relationship, with early film being dominated by literary adaptations. Whether it’s Margaret Mitchell‘s 1936 short story Gone with the Wind being adapted by director Victor Fleming into one of Hollywood’s Greatest movies or the countless early adaptations of Bram Stoker‘s Dracula including the Francis Ford Coppola-directed film starring Keanu Reeves and Gary Oldman. Adaptations have been crucial to the development of our favorite art form. Literature allows directors to take an original piece and mold its themes and style onto the big screen, often tackling difficult subject matters and bringing them to a larger and wider audience. Original screenplays allow freedom of creativity, but literary adaptations ground the work in a sense of reality and often the experience of the original author, regularly leading to an emotionally rich and moving experience. Some of world cinema’s greatest cinematic successes owe their riches to literary originals, from Stephen King‘s Horror novels creating some of the genre’s most triumphant Films like The Shining or ITto the Myriad of interpretations of Charles Dickens‘ A Christmas Carol. These books paved the way for the film industry’s creatives to use their craft to create a visual and often visceral experience for audiences across the globe and keep doing so to this day. One such book is Judy Blume‘s Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. Released in 1970, the book is finally getting its silver screen adaptation, to the delight of many fans 53 years after it was first published. So, with that in mind and with the release date edging even closer, here is everything we know about Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret… so far.

What Is The Movie Based Upon?

As mentioned previously, the film is an adaptation of Judy Blume’s 1970 novel of the same name. The novel, aimed at preteens and young teens, follows the protagonist Margaret Simon as she struggles to find her place in a religiously divided family. As an eleven-year-old, Margaret is already having to deal with great changes in her personal life and, after recently moving from New York City to a quiet suburb in New Jersey, this change in pace offers her time to reflect on her parents ‘ Interfaith relationship. Tackling themes of faith and identity that are crucial for the development of any young child, Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret was awarded The New York Times’ outstanding book of the year Prize in 1970 and, in 2010, was listed in Time Magazine’s All-Time 100 Novels. The movie was met with public backlash, as all thought-provoking novels seem to be, and was challenged initially upon release. Despite that, it’s clear critical success eventually matched its success with audiences, begging the question of why it took so long for a silver screen adaptation. Finally, at least, that question is being answered.

When Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret Releasing?

Since the announcement of the script being acquired back in 2020, fans have been excited about the exact release date of the film. Unfortunately, after initially scheduling a release date of the 16th of September 2022, production company Lionsgate announced that the release date would be pushed back. Now we can say for certain that the film will launch on the big screen on the 28th of April 2023. This may feel like a long time to wait but, when one considers how long it has been since the novel debuted, this is merely a Whisper of time in comparison.

Is There A Trailer for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret?

The trailer for Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret can be watched below:

The trailer, in its opening text, doesn’t hide from the fact that many have waited for generations for this movie to finally be released. The music and Aesthetic root us in the setting and provide us with an instant sense of joy, the sort of Joy we all felt when we came of age. Watching the characters try and act older than their years is clearly a crucial element of this story and is a large visual part of this taster. A trailer bathed in sepia-toned optimism, the cast seems to already have great chemistry and the humorous script leaps from the page to the screen. Within just two minutes, fans are likely to be very reassured and highly optimistic about this film’s release.

What Is You There God? It’s Me, Margaret About?

As with any good adaptation, staying somewhat true to the original is key in keeping the emotional sentiment the author intended. Writer and director Kelly Fremon Craig (The Edge of Seventeen) clearly took this on board, with the official plot synopsis reading:

For over fifty years, Judy Blume’s classic and groundbreaking novel Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. has impacted generations with its Timeless coming of age story, Insightful humor, and candid exploration of life’s biggest questions. In Lionsgate’s big-screen adaptation, 11-year-old Margaret (Abby Ryder Fortson) is uprooted from her life in New York City for the Suburbs of New Jersey, going through the messy and tumultuous throes of puberty with new friends in a new school . She relies on her mother, Barbara (Rachel McAdams), who is also struggling to adjust to life outside the big city, and her adoring grandmother, Sylvia (Kathy Bates), who isn’t happy they moved away and likes to remind them every chance she gets.

As discussed previously, the coming-of-age nature of the novel is what sets it apart from many like it. The controversial choice to dive into themes of religion and puberty caused outrage at the time, and it will be intriguing to see if Kelly Fremon Craig decides to try and capture that controversial nature in this adaptation. Fans who are huge admirers of the original will be delighted to learn just how similar the synopsis for the film is.

Who Is In Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret?

With the source material having such a fantastic representation, one can imagine that it wouldn’t have been too difficult for the Casting team to assemble an ensemble for this movie. The crucial Casting decision was, of course, the eleven-year-old Margaret through whom this tale is told. Playing this role is Abby Ryder Fortson (Ant-Man and the Wasp), a terrific young performer whose Casting left many fans and critics pleased. Joining her in the film includes acting royalty Kathy Bates (Misery) playing the role of Sylvia, Rachel McAdams (About Time) playing the role of Barbara, Benny Safdie (Good Time) playing the role of Herb, Elle Graham (The Walking Dead) playing the role of Nancy Wheeler. This is merely a taster of the entire cast list of the film, but it still stands as a great example of, not just the power of the original novel, but clearly the excellence of Kelly Fremon Craig’s adapted screenplay. All in all, this release will not just be for those who have read and are fans of the book but will be the opportunity for many across the globe who aren’t conscious of Judy Blume’s delightful tale to indulge in what is and what will always be a success in the world of literature and, hopefully now, the world of film too.