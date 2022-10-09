Everything Virginia Tech Football Coach Brent Pry said after Saturday’s loss at Pitt

On Saturday afternoon, Virginia Tech’ fell to 2-4 (1-2 in the ACC) after losing on the road to the Pittsburgh Panthers. The Pittsburgh offense relies heavily on the running back Israel Abanikanda, who rushed for over 300 yards against the Virginia Tech defense. Abaniikanda totaled six rushing touchdowns as Pittsburgh defeated Virginia Tech 45-29.

Following the contest, Virginia Tech Head Coach Brent Pry met with members of the on-site media. The video was distributed by Virginia Tech Athletics.

“Obviously disappointed in the outcome,” Pry said after falling to the Panthers. “I’d start off by saying that’s the closest we’ve come to playing complimentary ball, which is what we hope to do to give us a chance to win a game on the road against a good ACC opponent. We’re in it deep into the fourth quarter, we got opportunities. There was Ebbs and flows to the game. Momentum kept shifting. We hung in there, we battled, we clawed back in it, and we just didn’t do enough things well enough to win a game in the end. Certainly, some good things, but against a good football team at their place, we’ve got to play better. We’ve got to Coach better. We‘ve got to play better.”

