Everything to know about the 2023 NBA Rising Stars event

Young Talent is in abundance in the NBA.

Although the likes of Veterans such as LeBron James continue to dominate the headlines, the number of intriguing youngsters Shining – usually under the Radar – bodes well for the long-term future of the league.

Sophomores and rookies alike have been thriving thus far in the 2022-23 regular season, with some playing critical rotational roles in potential playoff pushes.

With All-Star weekend approaching, 28 NBA sophomores, rookies and promising G League players have been rewarded for their performances by being named to the Rising Stars, one of the premier events of the three-day festivities.

Here’s what to know about the 2023 NBA Rising Stars:

What is the NBA Rising Stars?

The NBA Rising Stars is one of the events that transpires in the beginning of All-Star weekend. It pits the best youngsters against each other in a contest similar to the All-Star Game, but in 2022 a new format was introduced that will remain this year.

When is the 2023 NBA Rising Stars?

The 2023 NBA Rising Stars will start on Friday, Feb. 17 at 9 pm ET in Vivint Arena, home of the Utah Jazz.

What is the format of the 2023 NBA Rising Stars?

Similar to 2022, there will be three seven-player teams determined via draft by the four coaches selected for the event. The G League players will comprise the fourth team.

The three-game mini-tournament will have a semifinal and final to decide which Squad of youngsters is the best. The semifinals will be played to a “Final Target” score of 40, and the final will be played to a score of 25. A made basket or free throw ends the game, not a running clock.

Which players are in the 2023 NBA Rising Stars?

Let’s take a look at the 28 players selected, Categorized by sophomores, Rookies and G Leaguers.

Sophomores:

Jose Alvarado, New Orleans Pelicans

Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors

Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets

Quentin Grimes, New York Knicks

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets

Evan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Alperen Sengun, Houston Rockets

Franz Wagner, Orlando Magic

Rookies:

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jalen Duren, Detroit Pistons

AJ Griffin, Atlanta Hawks

Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

Benedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, Indiana Pacers

Jabari Smith Jr., Houston Rockets

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs

Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

G League:

Sidy Cissoko, G League Ignite

Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Mojave King, G League Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., Memphis Hustle

Mac McClung, Delaware Blue Coats

Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Scotty Pippen Jr., South Bay Lakers

NBA Assistant coaches selected the 21 sophomores and rookies while the NBA league office selected the seven G Leaguers for the fourth team.

Who are the coaches in the 2023 NBA Rising Stars?

The four head coaches who will be looking to lead their youngsters to the event’s Trophy are familiar names in the NBA stratosphere.