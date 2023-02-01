Everything to know about the 2023 CIAA basketball tournament

The 2023 CIAA tournament is Feb. 21-25 at the CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. It will mark the second straight year the tournament is held in Baltimore. Both the men’s and women’s championships are held simultaneously.

Here’s more about the event, including how to watch, how to qualify and the schedule of events.

CIAA tournament teams

Below you’ll find a list of CIAA teams:

CIAA North Division CIAA South Division Bowie State Claflin Elizabeth City State Fayetteville State Lincoln (PA) Johnson C. Smith Shaw Livingstone Virginia State St. Augustine’s Virginia Union Winston-Salem State

How to watch the 2023 CIAA tournament

The 2023 CIAA men’s and women’s tournaments will air on the ESPN family of networks.

What are the latest CIAA standings?

Click or tap here to view the latest men’s CIAA basketball standings. Click or tap here to view the latest Women’s CIAA basketball standings. The standings will be updated throughout the season.

How the tournament field is selected

The 2023 CIAA tournament features all 12 CIAA teams. Regular season results determine the seeding in the CIAA tournament bracket, which is seeded 1-12 based on conference winning percentage. The tournament is a single-elimination bracket with four rounds. The top four seeds receive opening-round byes.

In the opening round, the No. 8 seed plays the No. 9 seed with the Winner advancing to play the No. 1 seed The No. 5 seed plays the No. 12 seed with the Winner advancing to play the No. 4 seeds The No. 6 seed plays the No. 11 seed with the Winner advancing to play the No. 3 seeds The No. 7 seed plays the No. 10 seed with the Winner advancing to play the No. 2 seeds

The bracket does not reseed teams after wins.

What are some events surrounding the CIAA tournament?

The CIAA tournament will have plenty of festivities and events surrounding the tournament including, but not limited to a fan fest, career expo, a financial summit and community service initiatives.

Click or tap here for more information on CIAA tournament events.

The past CIAA tournament Champions

Here are the previous winners of the men’s and women’s CIAA tournament. The men’s CIAA tournament began in the 1946 season while the Women’s Championship began in the 1975 season.

Men’s CIAA Tournament history Year CIAA Tournament Champion 2022 Fayetteville State 2021 No Season (COVID-19) 2020 Winston-Salem State 2019 Virginia State 2018 Virginia Union 2017 Bowie State 2016 Virginia State 2015 Livingstone 2014 Livingstone 2013 Bowie State 2012 Winston-Salem State 2011 Shaw 2010 St. Augustine’s 2009 Johnson C. Smith 2008 Johnson C. Smith 2007 Elizabeth City State 2006 Virginia Union 2005 Virginia Union 2004 Virginia Union 2003 Bowie State 2002 Shaw 2001 Johnson C. Smith 2000 Winston-Salem State 1999 Winston-Salem State 1998 Virginia Union 1997 St. Augustine’s 1996 Norfolk State 1995 Virginia Union 1994 Virginia Union 1993 Virginia Union 1992 Virginia Union 1991 Hampton 1990 Norfolk State 1989 Virginia State 1988 Virginia State 1987 Virginia Union 1986 Norfolk State 1985 Virginia Union 1984 Norfolk State 1983 Hampton 1982 Hampton 1981 Elizabeth City State 1980 Virginia Union 1979 Virginia Union 1978 Norfolk State 1977 Winston-Salem State 1976 Norfolk State 1975 Norfolk State 1974 Norfolk State 1973 Fayetteville State 1972 Norfolk State 1971 Norfolk State 1970 Winston-Salem State 1969 Elizabeth City State 1968 Norfolk State 1967 North Carolina A&T 1966 Winston-Salem State 1965 Norfolk State 1964 North Carolina A&T 1963 Winston-Salem State 1962 North Carolina A&T 1961 Winston-Salem State 1960 Winston-Salem State 1959 North Carolina A&T 1958 North Carolina A&T 1957 Winston-Salem State 1956 Maryland St. 1955 Virginia Union 1954 Virginia Union 1953 Winston-Salem State 1952 Virginia Union 1951 Virginia Union 1950 North Carolina Central 1949 West Virginia State 1948 West Virginia State 1947 Virginia State 1946 North Carolina Central

