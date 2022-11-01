Everything to Know About the 2022 New York City Marathon Route & Viewing

Runners from all over the world are about to embark on one of the most famous marathons of the year this weekend.

The New York City Marathon is this Sunday, November 6, and thousands of athletes will try and keep their pace up for the 26.2-mile route. The NYC Marathon is famously hard to qualify for, but luckily, you don’t need to be a seasoned runner to participate in the fun. To help you navigate the sport event, we put together a guide to where you can find the course, the time, and the best spots to cheer from, among other things.

Marathon Start Time & Location

The race will start at Fort Wadsworth in Staten Island, and it will end in Central Park. Start times—which are subject to change—will differ depending on the category and division of the participants. The first group to enter the race will be the professional wheelchair division at 8 am, and it will be followed by the hand cycle category and select Athletes with Disabilities roughly 20 minutes later, at 8:22 am. The professional Women’s open division will start at 8:40 am, while the professional men’s open division will cross the starting line at 9:05 am. It will then be the turn of non-professional runners, who will start in 5 different waves respectively at 9:10 am, 9:45 am, 10:20 am, 10:55 am, and 11:30 am.

How and Where to Watch the Marathon

There are multiple ways for you to watch the race, both if you want to cheer on your runner friends or if you are just a sports fan and want to experience Marathon day. The majority of the course will be open from mile three to mile 26, and you can head over strategic spots along the course, like residential streets, to watch your runners come by.

There are recommended watching spots in both Brooklyn and Manhattan. Here is a breakdown of the best ones, according to the NYC Marathon website:

Fourth Avenue, Brooklyn (Miles 2-4)

Fourth Avenue and Flatbush Avenue (Mile 8)

Williamsburg and Greenpoint, Brooklyn (Miles 10-13)

Pulaski Bridge (Mile 13.1) Please note that the Pulaski Bridge is closed to spectators, so you should plan on cheering on the Queens side past the race’s halfway mark

First Avenue, Manhattan (Miles 16-18)

East Harlem (Miles 18-20)

Charity Cheer Zone, First Avenue and 120th Street (Miles 19-20)

Fifth Avenue, East 90th Street-East 105th Street (Miles 23-24)

United Airlines Zone: Columbus Circle

If you want to catch your runner finish their race in Central Park at 67th Street on West Drive, you also have the option to purchase tickets to the 2022 TCS New York City Marathon Grandstand Seating on Eventbrite, which will give you access to seating to see your friends run the last 200 meters of the race.

Another option is the Standing Spectator Area, which is located inside Central Park from Columbus Circle to the south end of the grandstands, roughly 500 feet before the finish line. Please note that there is no Spectator access north of the grandstands in Central Park, and spectators can enter at either Broadway at West 61st Street or West 62nd Street, or from the east side via the Central Park path by Heckscher Fields – Kickball Field #3 .

If you’re not up for on-site watching, plenty of TV channels will be screening the race, and you can also stream it from your computer, tablet, or phone. You can head over to this website for a complete list of streaming channels and platforms.

Spectators are encouraged to bring signs, banners, and flags—and most importantly, to never stop cheering!

Marathon Route

Runners and spectators are also encouraged to download the TCS New York City Marathon App. The app allows you to track runners’ progress in real time, and allows friends and supporters to plan their cheering spots accordingly.

The race begins in Staten Island and ends in Central Park. Take a look at the map below for a more detailed outlook: