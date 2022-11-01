Everything that Kirk Ferentz said prior to Showdown with Purdue

When all phases are contributing, it sure makes it easier. Some players can win games on their own, I suppose. But it makes it a lot easier if you got some help in all phases. Starting up front is a great place. Someone has to run routes, catch the ball. Somebody has to be able to run it.

When I look at offenses, it’s typically that. If you got a guy like Mahomes, that’s awesome. I also say I think he played on a 6-6, 6-7 college team as a player. I don’t think they went to a Bowl game, which blows your mind if you think about it.

It still takes a team to get things done.

Q In general with the things that Spencer was doing right on Saturday, when you take away the records and such, how much of that do you expect to carry over to the next four games?

KIRK FERENTZ: It depends on how we play around him. Have to help him. He’s able to get his feet set, had a little time to do what he had to do, get the ball to where he needed to get it.

One of the plays I enjoyed the most is when he pulled the ball down and ran. Dumped it off to Monte. That’s not a signature play for him necessarily. Just talking about Mahomes. If a guy can do something like that, that really helps the cause too. It’s tough to keep that pocket clean every time you drop back.

Q Into the rivalry part of the season, Wisconsin, Nebraska. Do you put Purdue in the same conversation?

KIRK FERENTZ: Yeah, every game is a rivalry game. Every game in college football. Single elimination as far as I’m concerned. Still in conference. If you belong to a conference, they have that extra significance, too. We’re not looking at the conference race by any stretch right now. We’re just looking at this week.

For our team right now, I mean, we’re fighting for our lives so we’re just trying to make incremental gains. That’s what it’s been each and every week. We took some strides last week. We’re right back trying to do the same thing this week.

Q Purdue’s offense, in totality, what about their scheme makes it challenging for a defense? How would you describe that chess match over the last several years?

KIRK FERENTZ: Again, talk about Coach Brohm’s career, Wherever you want to go, when he was a player he was awfully good. His coaching experience, as assistant, Western Kentucky, Purdue, they’ve always been very productive offensively, scored points, made yards.

I think probably the one thing that comes to mind, they run the football as well as throw it, run it effectively. They’ve got a back who has done a really nice job for them. Then they get everybody involved in the passing game. Their tight end is a really good receiver. They have a good group of receivers, not just one guy.

I’m not saying it’s the same as Ohio State, but Ohio State had a lot of guys across the board that really did a good job. It makes it a real challenge. That’s kind of where it all starts.

Then a veteran quarterback who has been very, very productive.

Q Historically there have been some contentious recruiting rivalries, if you will, between Minnesota, Illinois, Michigan State maybe about 10 years ago. Considering I think you had six guys visit here in June from Indiana, four to Purdue, two committed to you, do you put that in a contentious category or a really good off-season competition with Purdue?

KIRK FERENTZ: It’s competition. Any time you go across state boundaries, which we do a lot because of our population, any time you leave your state, you’re climbing a hill. You would assume the home state schools at least have an advantage. In some cases that’s not the case, but most times it is. You kind of make that assumption.

We travel over there, you got to beat Indiana, Purdue is a player. Notre Dame is a little separate category. It’s the same when we go into that home state school or home state schools as a starting point.

Ultimately recruiting just gets down to a guy feeling like, hey, the fit is good for him. There are some people that know off the bat, Iowa no, Purdue, Indiana yeah. I want to stay home, that type of thing. That’s what you hope for, is an in-state recruiter. It’s not always that way.

Q How much better are they now than when they were in Jeff’s first year?

KIRK FERENTZ: Talking about recruiting or football?

Q Recruiting.

KIRK FERENTZ: They’ve had success as a program. There’s a period there once Joe Tiller left, there’s a real dropoff. That’s a huge advantage recruiting-wise, if your team is not doing well, the program is not strong, it’s not a knock on anybody, it is what it is. That was a good time to be there. Now their program is very strong. He’s done a great job building that thing.

Again, it’s not just an Offensive deal, it’s a whole program. So we have great respect for them. I know it’s going to be tough, just like any state we go into in the Big Ten, it’s going to be tough because a lot of good programs right now.

Q Broad question here, but what would you say was the main reason for Saturday’s Offensive success?

KIRK FERENTZ: Again, I just think probably throw it up front. Our line blocking was a little bit better than it’s been this year for the most part. There were some games where they flashed. I just thought we played better in the run and pass up front. Then the skill guys did a good job, as well. Tight ends are playing really well, both Sam and Luke are doing a good job there. Receivers did their job, did a nice job. The backs ran well. Spencer played well. It’s kind of how the offense works.

Q Thinking back to the off-season, everybody talked about the linebackers, secondary. Feels like the defensive line was third fiddle. After that performance on Saturday, how would you assess the growth?

KIRK FERENTZ: I felt pretty good about the group really coming into the season. Last year we graduated some guys, so last year we were young. Thought those guys gained traction. This year VanValkenburg was the only guy we really lost. Kind of a collective effort. Maybe eight, to 10 guys had a chance to play pretty well. Kind of panned out that way. We’ve had some injury issues there, too. At least on that side we’ve got some depth. We don’t have that depth offensively. That’s been good for us.

I don’t want to call us a no name defense or whatever, but we got a bunch of guys just doing a good job. Saturday is a good example. Kind of been this way all season long. We’ve done a good job getting to the quarterback, but a lot of times those are coverage sacks. We do a good job in the back end, easy throw. If you can do that, it gives guys a chance to get there up front if they work hard. Our guys work hard. They go hard when they’re out there. We are able to rotate them so they stay fresh, which is an advantage.

Q George Barnett’s style, a little bit more cerebral than Tim Polasek. Is that accurate?

KIRK FERENTZ: They’re very different personalities. They’re both good coaches, though. Tim, he wanted to be a coordinator, which I understand. Felt better professionally. He was a guy we transformed into a line Coach I guess. I think that probably helped him a little bit.

This is what George has done. George was weaned on that, if you will. He’s an excellent teacher. That really jumped out in the interview. He’s been that way ever since.

Obviously has the patience of a saint. It’s been tough. I’ve been there. I think I alluded to this, in 1983 we graduated seven Seniors out of 10, which is not good. That next year, boy, we were in a very similar circumstance. We just worked through it. A year later we were in the Rose Bowl with some pretty good senior linemen, Seniors and juniors. We got through it, did okay.

You just have to keep working at it.

Q Do you think that’s a possibility?

KIRK FERENTZ: We’re not exactly Veteran out there. I think DeJong and Jack are the two oldest guys. These guys are all young guys with great futures. They got good work ethics, all that. They need work is what they need. I think we got the right guys. We’d like to get them to age a little faster overall.

Q What has been your impression of Jay Higgins?

KIRK FERENTZ: I’m not surprised he’s doing a great job. I’m not surprised. He’s one of the guys, if there’s ever a benefit of having guys out because of injury, last spring we got to watch the backup linebackers. Jay just really emerged the entire spring practice.

Again, talking about players developing in growth. He’s been good on special teams. We came out of spring all as coaches feeling like this guy could start for us right now. They played really well Saturday. Has been playing well.

He’s got a great personality, a great team guy. Works extremely hard. We’re thrilled to have him on our football team. He’s got a really good future. I’m not surprised he’s playing well right now.

Q Sabastian Castro has also come in and played with Cooper playing corner?

KIRK FERENTZ: That’s kind of where we’re at right now. That’s getting a little thin in the back end.

But, yeah, Sebastian has done a really nice job, too. Again, he’s a guy we’ve been watching. He’s done a good job on special teams. He’s been ascending defensively. We’ve got him locked into that role. He’s done a good job there.

Cooper is one guy that has rare position flexibility. We don’t have much position flexibility because of our depth right now. He’s pretty much locked into the corner spot. Doing a really good job there. Doing a great job on special teams, too. He’s a football player.

Thank you.