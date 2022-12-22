Everything Recruiting Director Tyler Barnes said on National Signing Day

Q I saw Anterio Thompson and I’m like, okay, who is he again, and it was back to the headset and I didn’t see anything. How did he jump out at you? You see No. 54, you see Iowa Western —

TYLER BARNES: He has a big personality like Davion, too. It’s actually kind of scary talking to him, looking at him in the jersey over there, like Holy moley, is this Davion or Anterio. Anterio, unfortunately, he was a product of the COVID year. Coming out of the COVID year, didn’t have a whole lot going on, kind of got lost in translation, went to Iowa Western and redshirted last year, and their coaches were talking about him in practice, Raving about him, so we actually had him at camp this summer.

At the time we didn’t really have a true need inside so we kind of just kept him on the back burner, but Coach Bell did a great job with that relationship the whole way through, and he wanted to be here more than anywhere else . They were waiting for us.

I told KB, KB told me that, and I was like yeah, yeah, whatever, we’re going to offer him and he’s going to take visits, but sure enough, we offered him, and three days later he commits. He’s a great kid. He was 287 pounds this weekend; he looks like he’s 250, so you like that when you’re bigger than what you look like. Big smile, high energy, and he wanted to be here. That’s the biggest thing; we can’t overstate how important that is. Guys that want to be Hawkeyes usually come here and have a chance to be pretty good, and he was all about it.

It’ll be good to get him. He’ll be here in January, as well. We’ll get him in the D-line room and get him rolling, and I think he’ll be an asset for us here in the future.

Q Dayton Howard is a guy who went under the radar, I don’t think he had any offers until you guys offered him, but you look at his senior year and you look at his film, he pops off the page. How did he pop up on the radar? Kind of give us a little bit of your perspective in recruiting him.

TYLER BARNES: For sure, so he actually was a football player, baseball player from a small town in Savannah, Missouri. I don’t know if anyone has heard of that. I had not, prior to Dayton, so he was there for three years. His dad played baseball at Kansas, and his parents are divorced, but he ended up moving with his dad into the Kansas City area, went to a bigger school.

What’s interesting is I had actually gotten an email from two season ticket holders about two other guys on that football team. One was a quarterback that now is going to Michigan, Ronnie Bell’s brother, and then another was a linebacker there who was a potential walk-on, and the high school Coach there who we’ve had some familiarity with; he was actually Graham Mertz’s high school coach, so we had a relationship there, and basically said I wasn’t going to start hitting up high school coaches until we finished our season, and I understood what this kid was about for an entire year. So he had reached out to Coach Copeland, and Coach Copeland passed it along. I think I watched like 10 clips, and I was like, Cope, what are we doing? Get this guy up here this weekend. Like this guy is really good.

What’s amazing, you see Dayton, he is bigger than advertised. He is all of 6’4″ plus extremely long arms. We like that he comes from an Athletic background. One year of production. I’m still Shocked he didn’t have more offers, like completely shocked. I don’t know what Kansas and K-State are doing; I hope we prove them wrong.

But another kid that he was supposed to go to Kansas after we offered him that weekend, and in his mind, he’s like, everybody has been late to me. You guys were my first offer; I’m going to roll with you guys, and I’m going to try and prove these in-state schools wrong. We like that, but I agree with you, he’s long, he can run, he’s got great ball skills. They can jump out of the gym. I think there’s a lot to like there. He’s 190 pounds, which for a high school kid, 6’4″, 190, that’s a pretty good start right there.

Q The dual Offensive linemen from Indiana, what stood out to you about Lauck and Jones?

TYLER BARNES: So we were on Trevor probably earlier than Leighton, even though we were talking to both guys about the same amount of time. They’re both different; obviously Trevor can play offside, Leighton is going to be an interior guy, but Leighton’s wrestling background, had camped here before, had been here a ton. I think he had probably come — Marshall Jones’ dad could tell me, maybe five or six times before we officially offered him. And not to get off on a tangent with other guys, but Leighton, kind of like Aidan Hall and Zach Lutmer, there’s just certain guys, like we can wait and try and take these guys later in the process, or if we know we’ re going to take a full class of 25, why are we waiting? Let’s just offer these guys; Let’s get them in the boat. They’re our type of guys, especially Leighton, who loves Iowa, loves wrestling, is tough as s***, obviously, and he’s got a chip on his shoulder. Then we offered him, he committed, and he still had some schools come after him.

Trevor is a little bit different. Trevor is probably a little bit more highly sought after, and he had some bigger schools coming after him, and I think Coach Barnett just did an unbelievable job relationship-wise with Trevor and his family. He’s a good kid, and we were trying to sell him on our tradition and our history, and he is, he’s a great fit here. They fit in with our guys. They fit in the locker room. So that was a good win to get after that big official visit weekend in June, but both guys we’re certainly excited about.

Q How about Alex Mota… could play multiple positions, but ended up at wide receiver.

TYLER BARNES: Yeah, so we initially had Mota camp here two years ago as a DB. It helps that one of his aunts is a diehard Iowa fan and season ticket holder here. I don’t know if she was going to let him go anywhere else, honestly. You’d have to ask Alex that. But again, the process where we wanted him as a corner and then he’d prefer to play offense, and obviously we needed receivers, too, and we thought he was a really good athlete, a really good kid, has a ton of familiarity with our program, obviously, very versatile, so it’ll be good to get him here.

We’re excited about Alex. I think he’s realistically playing inside or outside. We’ll see. He’s going to get bigger. He’s going to get a little bit thicker once he gets here and gets in the weight room with Ray and gets into our Nutrition stuff. But he’s a kid, again, I think from the very get-go he wanted to be an Iowa Hawkeye. I could be wrong on that, but again, that’s really important to us, and we’re excited about him.

I know there were some teams making some late pushes for him, but glad he stuck it through, and again, we’ll get him Rolling here in June.

Q Who are your early enrollees?

TYLER BARNES: So obviously Cade McNamara, Erick All, Anterio Thompson and Terrell Washington will be the four for sure, and then TBD is — we’ll see how the next three weeks goes here on some others.

Q As you finalize this class, what do you consider the positional needs?

TYLER BARNES: As we finalize this class, we’re still looking for a corner, whether it’s high school or transfer portal. We’re still — we think we need some help out there. We’re going to look hard at a tackle and see if we can find some help outside there.

Then from there, obviously receiver still, and those are probably the three main spots, and then in true classic Coach Ferentz fashion, we’re always going to keep the best available and see. There’s going to be guys that pop up. We had Koen Entringer from the late period last year, who went from having us, Michigan and Notre Dame, so there’s going to be guys out there. Our job is just to make sure we keep our eyes open and if we find a guy that can help our team, if it’s not a position of need, we’ll end up taking him most likely.