Everything PJ Fleck said on September 26th

Minnesota head Coach PJ Fleck: “Trained behavior becomes boring habits, and then boring habits create elite instincts.

Well, we all have this trained behavior. And if we want something different, well if we want something different, we have to break a trained behavior that we have. Well, if you want to do that, you got to get into a boring stage. And some of us make it through the boring stage and you break boring and you change your best and challenge yourself every day. And then boom, you’re going to create an elite instinct.

If you get to the boring stage, and think it’s not worth it and you quit, then your Instinct is going to be a bad Instinct and a Lazy instinct. So it’s an Instinct that we’ve created because we do it every single day in practice, it’s something culturally that if we don’t do it, the entire practice shuts down. Then I gotta get on the microphone, and I got to be able to explain how important swarming to the ball is.

But we work on our swarm defense. We talk about it, we emphasize it. It’s a standard, and things that are true standards no matter what, when they happen against the standard, everything shuts down in the organization. And that is emphasized and explained again why that’s so important…and Joe Rossi does a really good job. And his defensive staff and our defensive coaches have been emphasizing it, and we have to do it to be successful and our players want to do it. And that’s where that maturity shows up in our football team because I’ve seen football teams and I’ve coached football teams that they have to do it, but not everybody swarms and you don’t have as much success.

But again, that’s just a piece of it. That doesn’t promise that you’re gonna have success because you do that. But it gives you a better chance to be around the football. We Punch the ball out down there in the green zone and the ball takes one bounce and Justin Walley, who’s being blocked actually sets the edge. And when he turns around, because he’s moving towards the ball and swarming to the ball, you know where the ball is. He just turns around and runs, the ball hits right in the hands, picks it up, and we have a fumble recovery.

That’s trained behavior, becoming boring instinct. What we do in that boring habit stage creates whatever Instincts we’re going to have. As a human being, we’re constantly fighting human nature daily.”