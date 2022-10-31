Everything PJ Fleck said on October 31st

Minnesota head Coach PJ Fleck: “Kristen Hoskins he had a great day yesterday and had some explosive plays. Obviously, Athan goes in there and plays some for us, just to get him some more reps. Jacob played a lot of it last night.

I saw some guys on the defensive side of the ball, with the Anthony Smith’s of the world. Anthony had a really good day yesterday. Jacob Schuster is getting in there getting some reps. Some more young linebackers like Joey Gerlachwho had a really good day yesterday. Maverick Baranowski had a good day. It’s nice to be able to see some of those young guys. Tony Nelsonone of our Offensive lineman from the state of Minnesota had a really nice day.

And again, it’s hard for young players. When you go from high school when you’re the best player probably on the field almost every week, and then you come into a Big Ten atmosphere and everybody’s really good. And then if you come here in June, everything’s a shock…and then you go to training camp, and you see this is a whole different level of practice with the size, strength, speed, and these are grown men.

Remember the biggest difference I’ve always said is high school to college, not college to the pros. It’s high school to college. And on the field we now have 17 year olds versus a 28 year old. There’s a massive amount of maturity difference. But when they go through training camp, Everybody’s getting Everybody’s with everybody, because it’s Minnesota versus Minnesota constantly.

As you get towards the end of training camp, you got to start game planning, and then you divide into Scout teams and across the country where no matter where I’ve been, that’s the hardest part. Because now all of a sudden, all the things you’re doing Minnesota versus Minnesota, now go towards opponents, and you still get Minnesota work on your technique. But you’re also now on a Scout team, where now you’re giving somebody else’s look, somebody else’s techniques, somebody else’s thoughts and blitzes somebody else’s defense, somebody else’s offense.

And that’s hard, because you also feel at times, maybe I’m not getting any better, and then you get discouraged and get frustrated. That’s why we do Sunday Night Football is because when they get true individual instruction with our coaches. The difference between people who really are successful or who aren’t successful is really unrequired work. We can be with you for 20 hours, but you can do whatever you want on that field. I remember as a player in watching the great ones they would do hours and hours and hours on their own right from film study to on the field.

But Sunday Night Football gives us the ability to work with those young players in individual skill instruction, away from the varsity, if that’s what you want to call it. We do a ton of individual with them and then we go into a scrimmage and that’s their time to show us how much better they’re getting. How much they’re improving. If you put them in a game atmosphere under the lights. Players are involved or sidelines are packed full with players and parents come to those as well. And we watch them get better.

And they’re always evaluated though too. So I think that I really liked where our young players are at, but that doesn’t mean that they’re ready to play Big Ten football yet. They’ve got to mature. They’ve got to go through strength and conditioning program. We’ve had some freshmen help us, but I’d love to be able to redshirt all of them if I could. There’s some guys that are playing out there on Sunday night that are gonna be really, really special Big Ten players, but they’ve got to be able to keep getting better and they need that experience and that’s why we do it.”